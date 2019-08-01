Jessica Scarpone Found Dead in Her Midtown Apartment

Jessica Scarpone is the New York City jogger who was found dead inside of her apartment after going missing on July 29 following a run in Manhattan. The illustrator was 27 years old.

The New York Daily News was the first to report that Scarpone had been found in the bedroom of her home on 58th Street and Tenth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on the afternoon of July 31.

A Facebook post on the Dancing Whippets Running Team page at around 5 p.m. on July 31 read, “UPDATE: Jessy has been located, I will update as soon as there is more information. Thanks for everyone’s quick help/concern and spreading the word.”

The Daily News says that it was Scarpone’s brother who raised the alarm after he hadn’t heard from his sister for a few days.

The tabloid went on to report that that Scarpone’s body showed no signs of trauma and that she had no medical conditions or a history of drug abuse. There was also no signs of forced entry to her home. An autopsy is pending in the case.

On her Instagram page, Scarpone joked that she was an “artist and dry humor extraordinaire.” Scarpone’s final Instagram post came on July 29. It showed her looking at photos of her and her friends at the Biergarten in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Scarpone identifies herself as graduating from Savannah College of Art & Design in Savannah, Georgia, on her official website. Scarpone wrote on that page, “I want those who interact with my work to walk away feeling happier than they were before.”

Scarpone says that following her graduation, she moved to New York City before returning to Savannah to pursue an MA in Graphic Design & Visual Experience. That bio concludes with the words, “Aside from her artistic pursuits, Jessy is an avid runner, cookie connoisseur, part-time philosopher, and a decent joke-teller.”

On her Facebook page, Scarpone wrote that she had been working at online gardening magazine, Garden Collage. In May 2019, Scarpone published an online magazine as a grad school project titled Stride.

On June 16, Scarpone posted a photo to her Instagram page of the New York City skyline with the caption, “back like I never left.”

