Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 24

An outbreak of severe lung disease has claimed its first victim and health officials say the death is linked to vaping. Read on for details.

Good news for drivers! Summer isn’t over yet but gas prices are already starting to go down.

And a mysterious announcement in the Marvel Universe leaves fans clamoring for more details.

TOP STORY: Severe Lung Illnesses Possibly Linked to Vaping

E-cigarettes shaped like USB flash drives, like JUUL, can contain as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes. Talk to young people about the risks of using e-cigarettes: https://t.co/TgoFXsjZki. #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/9Gr8Oaxnkl — CDC (@CDCgov) August 23, 2019

Vaping and e-cigarettes could be causing severe lung diseases in patients, according to health officials. The Centers for Disease Control said Friday, “We are saddened to hear of the first death related to the outbreak of severe lung disease in those who use e-cigarette or ‘vaping’ devices.” The CDC did not include extra details about the victim other than that the person was from Illinois.

Nearly 200 cases of severe lung illness have been reported nationwide recently. Health officials are still working to determine if vaping is the cause of the outbreak.

In a call with reporters, Dr. Brian King of the CDC said that more studies on e-cigarettes are needed. TechCrunch quotes Dr. King, “There are a variety of harmful ingredients identified, including things like ultrafine particulates, heavy metals like lead and cancer-causing chemicals. And flavoring used in e-cigarettes to give it a buttery flavor, diacetyl, it’s been related to severe respiratory illness. We haven’t specifically linked any of those specific ingredients to the current cases but we know that e-cigarette aerosol is not harmless.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Gas Prices Are Dropping Early

Gasoline prices may drop by another 10% before the year is done https://t.co/H1veixVI3A pic.twitter.com/7WTPkJGhQt — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) August 24, 2019

Positive news at the pump! Gasoline prices are beginning to drop nationwide even though the summer driving season hasn’t ended yet.

According to AAA, the price of a gallon of gas is about 15 cents cheaper than it was five weeks ago. Spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said in a news release that prices will continue to go down mainly due to the “low price of crude oil.”

However, an active hurricane season could send gas prices shooting back in the other direction. This season, meteorologists are predicting between 5 and 9 storms in the Atlantic will strengthen into hurricanes.

For more details on predicted gas prices in your region, click here.

OFF-BEAT: Kit Harington Is Reportedly Joining the Marvel Universe

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington joining the MCU in secret film role https://t.co/v2PI0V1yGZ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 24, 2019

Will “Jon Snow” become a comic book hero or villain? Actor Kit Harington is reportedly heading to the Marvel Universe. Deadline was the first to report that Harington was on tap to join one of the Marvel franchises.

But little else is known beyond that. Marvel has a long list of movies and TV series planned for release within the next few years. Several projects are slated for the new streaming service Disney Plus, which launches in November.

After Game of Thrones wrapped, Harington took the time to focus on personal issues. He checked into a wellness center back in May.

Tomorrow marks 80 years since Dorothy first traveled over the rainbow and trekked along the yellow brick road. Google is celebrating the Wizard of Oz anniversary with a special treat for fans embedded in the search engine!

To find it, go to Google and type in the movie title. On the right-hand side of the screen, you’ll see Dorothy’s red slippers twinkling. Click on the slippers to see your screen (briefly) transform! Then click on the twister to go back.

