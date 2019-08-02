Nearly 17,000 Attend Trump’s Cincinnati, Ohio Rally [Crowd Size Photos]

Thousands were lined up early for President Donald Trump’s Cincinnati, Ohio rally tonight, his first since the controversial Greenville rally last month. An arena with a capacity for 17,500 was packed tonight, and more people were waiting outside who couldn’t get inside. See crowd photos and learn more about the rally below.

With a venue that was packed by the time Trump’s speech began, nearly 17,000 attended Trump’s rally tonight. Trump said that the venue was at capacity and people who were at the rally said they noticed the same. Cincinnati.com noted that most of the arena’s 17,500 seats were filled.

Some attendees said that so many people were there, even more people had to wait outside. The US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, where the rally took place, has a crowd size capacity of 17,556 for concert seating and 17,000 for basketball seating. It was renovated in 1997. Ray Harris, part-owner of the Arena, told WCPO in 2017 that they would like to tear down the arena and build a new one before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball championship. This time instead of a 17,000 capacity, they’d like a 19,000 capacity. But for tonight, the capacity was just over 17,000 and it appears the venue was quite full.

Thousands were already lined up hours early for the rally. Some showed up as early as 6 or 7 a.m., Cincinnati.com reported.

Thousands already for Trump rally that begins at 7 in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/toBwaMbqID — Dan Sewell (@dansewell) August 1, 2019

Once the event began, it was packed.

A few hours before the rally began, a line of people waiting to get in was wrapped around the ballpark.

The line has wrapped around Ballpark to get into #trump rally in Cincinnati. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/XpWM3vgZHQ — Albert Cesare (@AlbertCesare) August 1, 2019

Before the rally, Trump said he would prefer people don’t chant “Send her back” at his rally tonight. He said he doesn’t know if people can be stopped from chanting, but if they do it “we’ll have to make a decision then.” This was his first rally since the one last month in Greenville, North Carolina, where a number of people in the crowd began shouting “Send her back!” while he was speaking about Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.

Trump won't commit to stopping supporters from chanting 'send her back' tonight at his rally in Ohio: "I don't know that you can stop people … We'll see what we can do. I'd prefer that they don't. But if they do it, we'll have to make a decision then."

Via ABC pic.twitter.com/bEeynwZzro — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 1, 2019

The crowd was massive at the rally tonight and the venue appeared packed before Trump even took the stage.

Massive crowd quite possibly record-setting for Cincinnati at a Trump Rally. @FOX19Tricia pic.twitter.com/14huyu6oKH — Scott Ford (@ScottFordTVGuy) August 1, 2019

The crowd shouted “USA! USA!” after the National Anthem. This video gives a good look at the crowd tonight, about an hour before the event started:

Historic! 1 more hour for President Trump. #TrumpRally in Cincinnati, Ohio US Bank Arena. pic.twitter.com/RDhYxlQiZH — Scott Ford (@ScottFordTVGuy) August 1, 2019

Here’s another look at the crowd:

Fled the Democrat Debates & now we are ready to rally!!! President @realDonaldTrump will join us in Cincinnati, Ohio soon‼️ pic.twitter.com/CyQhisifAN — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 1, 2019

One Trump supporter wrote glowingly about the rally and shared the crowd doing the wave before Trump arrived.

The love and energy at a Trump Rally. What a special memory in my life to experience my first-ever rally for @realDonaldTrump. If you are a Democrat do experience the #MAGA movement. Life changing! Save your future. Vote Trump!@jepence @LaraLeaTrump pic.twitter.com/o7XfDOyAWg — Scott Ford (@ScottFordTVGuy) August 1, 2019

The venue was full, although an hour before it didn’t look like every seat was taken.

Eloquent and agressive NY'er tone with passion and truth. Wonderful speech tonight @DonaldJTrumpJr. pic.twitter.com/OaTrJaaPIS — Scott Ford (@ScottFordTVGuy) August 1, 2019

But this changed by the time the event started. The venue was packed and more had to wait outside the arena, according to people who attended the rally.

Standing room only! What a crowd and 1000’s more outside! But I bet the news will only show the 200 or so protesters #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/ZgriUIFo66 — awesauce (@awesauce) August 2, 2019

During the rally, Trump discussed his China trade policies, including a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports that weren’t already taxed.

At one point, protesters who were in the rally managed to interrupt the event for about four minutes.

Protestors interrupted President Trump's Cincinnati rally for approximately four minutes tonight.

Here's the moment: https://t.co/dn45gJmN3K pic.twitter.com/8mi3VR3Z8e — CSPAN (@cspan) August 2, 2019

Here’s another view of the moment with the protesters:

Jesus. These brave people just interrupted Trump’s rally in Cincinnati. The crowd isn’t happy. pic.twitter.com/Eu6cv5D1dj — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) August 2, 2019

Protesters holding a pro-immigration banner that read “Immigrants Built America” and other phrases were escorted away, but not before Trump supporters tried to grab the sign. The protesters and supporters yelled back and forth at each other briefly and the protesters made profane hand signals at the crowd before they were escorted away. Trump paused his speech during the incident. “We must have a Democrat mayor,” Trump commented at the commotion. “Come on law enforcement,” he added.

WATCH: Black Trump supporters holding shirts reading “Trump and Republicans are not RACIST” receive applause from the crowd. This comes two weeks after those “send her back” chants broke out at the president’s rally in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/V0ghFwYCYE — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) August 2, 2019

Trump said that during the debates, Democrats spent more time attacking Obama than they spent attacking him.

He also blamed Democrats for crime in large cities, WLWT reported. During his speech, Trump said: “No one has paid a higher price for the far-left destructive agenda than Americans living in our nation’s inner cities.” This was a reference to very harsh comments Trump made about Baltimore, calling it a “rat and rodent-infested mess.”

During the rally, Trump brought up Hillary Clinton and the crowd yelled “Locker up!” just like in 2016.

"Lock her up" chants after Trump brings up Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/zlyhmcUWEl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 1, 2019

Overall, it was a packed night again for the Trump rally, with an energetic crowd sometimes interrupted by equally energetic protesters.

Trump’s next rally is taking place in Manchester, New Hampshire on August 15 at 7 p.m. Eastern. The rally will be held at the SNHU Arena on 555 Elm Street.