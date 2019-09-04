Amanda Carmack: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amanda Carmack, the stepmother of missing girl Skylea Carmack, is now accused in the girl’s murder. Skylea, 10 years old, disappeared on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Tragically, the girl’s body has now been discovered, and authorities believe she was the victim of homicide. On September 4, 2019, they announced the arrest of Amanda Carmack in the case, which stems out of Gas City, Indiana. The child’s full name is Skylea Rayn Carmack.

1. Skylea Carmack’s Body Was Found in a Shed Behind Her Home

The awful news came on September 4 that Skylea’s body was found in a shed behind her home. That’s per Indiana State Police. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

However, preliminarily, authorities think she was strangled to death, Sgt. Tony Slocum said in a news conference.

The coroner will do an investigation, however. According to missing person’s posters for Skylea, the girl was last seen in the afternoon wearing a black Mario and Luigi shirt, black pants, teal Converse high tops, and blue & silver nail polish. She might also have been seen with a pink backpack and blanket.

Skylea’s birth mother, Stacey Brandenburg, had been searching for her daughter, showing random strangers pictures of the girl.

“My baby is out here just anywhere, God only knows where, in the dark, by her poor little self,” said Brandenburg to Fox 59.

2. Amanda Carmack Was Watching Six Other Children That Day & Skylea’s Father Thought the Girl Ran Away

Amanda Carmack is 34 years old and the stepmother of Skylea Carmack. In a press conference, authorities confirmed the stepmother relationship between the two.

She’s now under arrest and facing a murder charge, according to authorities. In addition, she’s accused of neglecting a dependent resulting in death and domestic battery causing death and strangulation, authorities allege.

According to FOX59, Skylea’s father is named Kevin Carmack, and he told the television station he thought the girl ran away. At the time, the TV station reported, he was at work and Skylea was at home with Amanda and six other children. The Department of Child Services took the other six children from the home, he told Fox59. The girl tried to run away before.

Grant County Jail records give these specific accusations against Amanda Carmack:

Murder

Neglect of a Dependant resulting in Death_Level

Strangulation def. applies pressure to throat or neck or obstructs nose or mouth

Battery or BBW resulting in death of a person less than 14 if committed by person at least 18

Amanda Dawn Carmack is not eligible for bail in any of these offenses.

At the time she disappeared, authorities said that Skylea stood only 5 foot tall and weighed just 100 pounds. She was believed to be in extreme danger and needing medical attention.

3. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Joined in the Search for Skylea Carmack

“Multiple law enforcement agencies and area volunteer firemen are still searching for 10 year-old Skylea Carmack,” Indiana State Police wrote before Skylea was found.

“She was last seen seen Saturday afternoon in Gas City. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666.”

4. The Child’s Body Was Discovered in a Trash Bag

The specific details of how Skylea died – as well as the motive – have not been released yet. However, one horrific detail did stand out: Authorities say Skylea Carmack’s body was tucked away in a plastic trash bag, according to WANE.com.

Authorities now think she was killed between 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, the television station reported.

5. Amanda Carmack Filed the Missing Persons Report, Police Say

Amanda Carmack was the person who reported Skylea missing in the first place, according to Slocum. But she’s accused of not doing it until later that evening.

Gas City is an area that “loves, that cares,” Slocum said in the press conference, stressing the joint law enforcement effort that went into figuring out what happened to Skylea.

Asked about the motive, he said it was impossible to “rationalize why someone would kill a 10 year old.”