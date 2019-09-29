Brian Mulkeen: A Tribute to the NYPD Officer

For nearly seven years, Brian Mulkeen of Yorktown Heights, New York served as an officer of the New York Police Department. The 33-year-old was shot and killed in the early morning hours Sunday in the Bronx in a struggle with armed suspect.

Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said Mulkeen killed “while doing the courageous work NYers needed him to do…There is no worse a moment in our profession than this…”

At around 12:30 a.m., Mulkeen and other members of the NYPD’s Bronx Borough Anti-Crime Unit out of the 47th NYPD precinct, were patrolling the streets around the Edenwald Houses on East 222nd Drive North near Laconia Avenue in the Edenwald neighborhood in the Wakefield section of the north Bronx. The anti-crime officers were in the area police said due to recent gang activity including shootings.

Three police officers got out of their vehicle to “question a man,” police said, and the man took off with officers giving chase. Mulkeen and his partner tried to apprehend the person and a “violent struggle on the ground began” On body worn camera, Mulkeen can be heard yelling, “he’s reaching for it. He’s reaching for it.” Numerous shots were fired, police said, and Mulkeen was “struck three times.” Five officers fired on the suspect who was pronounced dead on the scene. A .32-caliber revolver was “recovered by police.” The New York Daily News reported that police believe Mulkeen was shot with his own weapon, seized by the 6-foot 270-pound suspect.

Mulkeen, critically injured, was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center were he was pronounced dead.

“As cops, we know who rewarding our profession can be, but I’ll tell you, there’s absolutely no worse moment on our job than this,” NYPD Chief of Police Terrance A. Monahan said.

The 27-year-old suspect was on probation on drug charges and had previous arrests including for burglary.

Here’s what you need to know:

NYC Firefighter & Friend Said Mulkeen ‘Was Always Excited to Hit the Street;’ Couldn’t Have Been a Better Person or Cop’

“Don’t know what to say, my heart is broken. It wasn’t your time and I wish I could have saved you. I know that you know how much we loved you. Nothing will ever be the same but I promise we will carry on your spirit. Mulkeen always had a smile on, was always excited to hit the street, and couldn’t have been a better person or cop,” FDNY firefighter Bryan Mayhon wrote on Facebook.

“It crushes me to think that I wont see you playing the guitar as background noise in the office or rallying the troops to hit the street when were feeling lazy. I try to find comfort knowing you passed doing what you loved, but the team and the world losing you just doesn’t seem fair.”

“I love you bro. Show Mulkeen going to heaven with 1 #bronxunitsup”

Just 33, Mulkeen Was Hailed as a ‘Great Cop’ by NYPD Police Chief. Flags Ordered at Half Staff

Police Officer Brian Mulkeen was a great cop who gave it all to keep the people of our city safe. He was 33-years-old with a bright future in front of him. We will #NeverForget Brian’s service, dedication, and courage. Please keep his family and all of the NYPD in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/V7dBtJmcsq — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) September 29, 2019

Monahan called Mulkeen a hero.

“Police Officer Brian Mulkeen was a great cop who gave it all to keep the people of our city safe. He was 33-years-old with a bright future in front of him. We will #NeverForget Brian’s service, dedication, and courage. Please keep his family and all of the NYPD in your prayers.”

UPDATE: @NYPDChiefofDept provides an update on the police involved shooting in the Bronx early this morning. pic.twitter.com/c5iLYw7umM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2019

Appointed Jan. 9, 2013, Mulkeen had served nearly seven years as an NYPD officer. Mulkeen lived with his girlfriend in Yorktown. Police said she is also a cop in the 44th precinct in the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “Last night we lost someone who was by every measure a hero. NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen dedicated nearly seven years of his life to protecting the city he loved. Please join me in keeping his family, friends and brothers and sisters in uniform in your prayers today.”

The Mayor’s Office ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

In honor of NYPD Police Officer Brian Mulkeen, who lost his life in the line of duty, all flags shall be lowered to half-staff, beginning immediately, by order of Mayor Bill de Blasio. A notice will follow as to when flags will resume full staff position. — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) September 29, 2019

“In honor of NYPD Police Officer Brian Mulkeen, who lost his life in the line of duty, all flags shall be lowered to half-staff, beginning immediately …a notice will follow as to when flags will resume full staff position.”

The NY Police and Fire Widows’& Children’s Benefit Fund, also known as Answer the Call, will provide Officer Mulkeen’s family with $25,000 to assist with any immediate expenses, according to a press release.

“We send our deepest condolences to Officer Brian Mulkeen’s family and the entire NYPD Community.” said Lauren Profeta, ­­­executive director of Answer the Call. “Answer the Call vows to honor Officer Mulkeen by helping those he loved the most – his family. His bravery, heroism, and service to our city will never be forgotten.”

From Yorktown Heights in Westchester County, Just North of the Bronx, Mulkeen Worked in an NYPD Bronx Anti-Crime Unit

.@NYCPBA Pres Pat Lynch speaking at Jacobi Hospital this morning following line of duty death of P.O. Brian Mulkeen. pic.twitter.com/0gFg8sBYFj — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) September 29, 2019

“We’ve been here to often. We know the directions to get here. It has to stop.”

Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, which represents over 50,000 active and retired New York City Police Officers, said, “When soulless individuals carry guns in struggles with police, it devastates all of us.”

Lynch said, “…but we can’t take that devastation away but we have to come together to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Mulkeen was part of the an anti-crime unit in the Bronx, focused on reducing gang violence.

A post from the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association said that Mulkeen “Died saving lives, defending those less fortunate and taking many guns off NYC streets.”

It’s reported that the anti-crime team had taken more than 50 guns off Bronx streets since the beginning of 2019.

9/29/19 Police Officer Brian Mulkeen End of Watch,Bronx Borough Anti Crime Unit. Died saving lives’, defending those less fortunate and taking many guns off NYC streets. 9/28/19 arrest for a gun & 50 guns arrest on his team this year. Rest In Peace our Hero,job well done 🙏➕🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/R6agl1gvyL — SBA (@SBANYPD) September 29, 2019

“Rest In Peace our Hero. Job well done.”

Westchester County officials have ordered flags to be flown at half-staff and offered “prayers and support” for Mulkeen’s family and loved ones.

‘The Nicest Guy You Could Ever Meet’

A friend of Mulkeen’s wrote on Facebook, “My heart hurts hearing this news this morning. Brian was one of the nicest guys you could have met. Rest easy brother.”

On that same post, a person who went to high school with Mulkeen said, “…he was a sweet heart.”

NYPD Officers Stood Vigil Outside Jacobi Hospital in the Predawn Hours & Soon, a Procession of Police ‘Gave a Final Farewell’

Dozens of officers lined up outside Jacobi Medical Center to give a final salute to Officer Brian Mulkeen. pic.twitter.com/IR23a1oxM1 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2019

“Woke up this morning, strapped on my bullet resistant vest, wrapped my gun belt around my waist and have every intention on making it back home to my family after work,” tweeted JW Cortes.

Woke up this morning, strapped on my bullet resistant vest, wrapped my gun belt around my waist and have every intention on making it back home to my family after work. NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen had the same hope. Sadly that didn’t happen and now we mourn the 33-yr-old Bronx cop pic.twitter.com/rFvsqRbcZE — JW Cortés (@jwcortes) September 29, 2019

“NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen had the same hope. Sadly that didn’t happen and now we mourn the 33-yr-old Bronx cop.”

End of Watch: Tributes From Police Departments Across the Nation Mourn Mulkeen, Who Died on the Feast Day of Saint Michael the Archangel, Patron Saint of Cops

Terrible news. Overnight, @NYPDnews Police Officer Brian Mulkeen made the ultimate sacrifice and gave his life protecting his city. On behalf of @HCSOTexas, we offer condolences to his family, his precinct and the entire NYPD. pic.twitter.com/8Q138n1iBO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 29, 2019

Harris County Texas Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, whose department just suffered the tragic loss of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, the “hero” and “trailblazer,” was shot and killed Friday outside of Houston during a traffic stop, shared his condolences.

“Terrible news. Overnight, @NYPDnews Police Officer Brian Mulkeen made the ultimate sacrifice and gave his life protecting his city. On behalf of @HCSOTexas, we offer condolences to his family, his precinct and the entire NYPD.”

Taking a moment this morning to honor @NYPDnews Ofc. Brian Mulkeen who was murdered early Sunday while attempting to take a gun offender off the street. All of us here at #ChicagoPolice extend our deepest condolences to the Mulkeen family & extended police family at NYPD. #Hero pic.twitter.com/y5QZQLLSI2 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) September 29, 2019

From Chicago, Philadelphia, Fort Worth, Los Angeles and across the country, tributes came in.

Our thoughts are with the men and women of @NYPDnews and the friends and family of Officer Brian Mulkeen. We grieve your loss with you. pic.twitter.com/erOuRTJwIY — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 29, 2019

Our deepest sympathies to the @NYPDnews , and the family and friends of Officer Mulkeen. https://t.co/tRbXHCW59e — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) September 29, 2019

And, as noted by NYPD Holy Name, a New York police religious organization founded in 1914, Sunday Sept. 29 is a holy day in homage of the patron saint of police officers.

On this Feast Day of Saint Michael the Archangel, Powerful Patron of Police Officers, we ask you to protect all officers both on and off duty and in a special way welcome one of our own PO Brian Mulkeen into your Heavenly Army. Rest in the comfort of God's Peace #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/aSRw89lH6j — NYPD Holy Name (@NYPD_HOLYNAME) September 29, 2019

“On this Feast Day of Saint Michael the Archangel, Powerful Patron of Police Officers, we ask you to protect all officers both on and off duty and in a special way welcome one of our own PO Brian Mulkeen into your Heavenly Army. Rest in the comfort of God’s Peace #FidelisAdMortem.”