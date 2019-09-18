The Revolution Club: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Revolution Club Los Angeles was in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, to protest President Trump’s fundraising event, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to CBS, tickets to the fundraiser started at $1,000 for individuals and went up to $100,000 for couples who would get to attend a VIP reception and have a photo opportunity with the president. The outlet reports that the president is expected to haul in $15 million across four fundraisers over the span of two days.

Mr. Trump traveled to Beverly Hills to sit at a round table with supporters and attend a high-profile fundraising event for his 2020 re-election campaign, however, his visit resulted in violence. When supporters and protesters clashed outside of the venue, people were filmed throwing punches, grabbing signs, fighting in the streets, and burning an American Flag.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Revolution Club Los Angeles Burned an American Flag Outside of The Beverly Hills Hotel

When a fascist who's torturing ppl in concentration camps, threatening Iran, & attacking the homeless comes to your city… What do YOU do? While most ppl in LA stayed home, a determined group from the Rev Club sent a msg 2 Trump: Fuck you & the shithole system u rule over! pic.twitter.com/fnXQc9nCWA — Revolution Club Los Angeles (@revclub_la) September 18, 2019

A video posted to Twitter shows the group standing in a circle, holding hands to create a sort of barrier, as one member in the middle lighAts an American Flag on fire. As they stood in front of a green sign at The Beverly Hills Hotel, the Revolution Club LA can be heard chanting things like “America was never great” and “humanity first.”

People rushed the small circle, smartphones to the sky, as the flag was set ablaze. The crowd began pushing and shoving, but the bearded man in the middle held steady while the flames worked their way up the fabric.

“When a fascist who’s torturing ppl in concentration camps, threatening Iran, & attacking the homeless comes to your city… What do YOU do?” The Revolution Club LA later wrote on Twitter. “While most ppl in LA stayed home, a determined group from the Rev Club sent a msg 2 Trump: Fuck you & the shithole system u rule over!”

2. The Revolution Club LA Says One of Their Members Was Arrested During the Event

That's us who burned that rag 🔥🇺🇸🔥🇺🇸 cuz the Trump/Pence are fascists & the Democrats are war criminals & we need REVOLUTION! And that's a member of the Rev Club who was illegitimately arrested! Call the Beverly Hills PD and demand they release him immediately! (310)550-4951 https://t.co/dJMNThlEAp — Revolution Club Los Angeles (@revclub_la) September 18, 2019

It was quite a scene, with people shouting and sirens blaring, as about a dozen police officers dressed in riot gear exited an armored vehicle to break up the protest. After a clash between Trump supporters and protesters, several people can be seen on the ground being handcuffed by police.

“That’s us who burned that rag 🔥🇺🇸🔥🇺🇸 cuz the Trump/Pence are fascists & the Democrats are war criminals & we need REVOLUTION!” Revolution Club LA wrote on Twitter.

While CBS reports that no one arrests were made by LAPD, the Revolution Club LA says one of their members was “illegitimately arrested” during the protest. The club took to Twitter, asking its followers to flood the Beverly Hills Police Department phone lines to demand the member’s release. Two hours later, the Revolution Club LA tweeted that their man had been released.

3. The Revolution Club Teaches Bob Avakian’s New Synthesis of Communism

According to its Facebook page, the Revolution Club teaches Bob Avakian’s new synthesis of communism and how to apply it to solve the challenges. Avakian, who has authored a handful of books, has been the Chairman of the Revolutionary Communist Party since 1975, according to his biography.

Avakian became a political figure during the turbulent time of the 1960s, his biography states. He was first introduced to political life during the Free Speech Movement while he was studying at University of California, Berkeley. He went on to join and become a leader of the resistance and protests against the Vietnam War. Then he reportedly became an early and supporter of the Black Liberation struggle and closely associated with the Black Panther Party. Later, Avakian’s biography says that he played a critical leading role in the political and ideological struggles of the New Left Movement, which ultimately led to the founding of the Revolutionary Communist Party.

“The hallmark of Bob Avakian’s work [has been] working on building a society that most human beings would want to live in,” scientist Ardea Skybreak said. “Bob Avakian has been spending his whole life, decades and decades, developing work that is deepening our understanding of why these problems are not just accidental, or periodic anomalies—how they actually stem from, originate in, the deeper structures of the system, and why it’s the system itself, the system of capitalism imperialism, that has to go, and be replaced with a completely different system, before we could really emancipate humanity.”

4. The Revolution Club Abides by Six Resolutions

It is the height of hypocrisy for Trump AND the Democrats to talk about "border security"! Bob Avakian speaks to why there are tens of millions of #refugees in the world. This system has bled their countries & must be overthrown.#RevolutionNothingLess #NoBorders #NAFTA pic.twitter.com/s6kWRetDNc — revcom.us/Revolution (@tuneintorevcom) September 18, 2019

According to its website, the Revolution Club upholds, lives, and fights for the “Six Resolutions of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA.”

First, the club aims to represent the highest interests of humanity, which they list as revolution and communism. Second, they fight for a world “where ALL the chains are broken.” Third, the club fights for a world without borders, and for equality among people, cultures, and languages.

Fourth, they stand with the most oppressed and never lose sight of their potential to emancipate humanity. Fifth, they “search and fight for the truth no matter how unpopular.” Lastly, they are “going for an actual overthrow of this system and a whole better way beyond the destructive, vicious conflicts of today between the people.”

5. The Revolution Club Wants to Organize to ‘Fight the Power’

The club writes that they organize to fight the power, stop the horrors of the system, and to transform the people for the revolution.

The Revolution Club Los Angeles has just over 600 followers on Twitter and almost 1,000 on Facebook.

“The Revolution Club moves boldly and it moves wisely, up in the face of the enemy, projecting revolution into every corner of society,” the club wrote on Facebook.