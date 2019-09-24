Trump Launches an Impeachment Defense Task Force

In light of a renewed fervor to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, the President has launched an Impeachment Defense Task Force. The news was sent to Trump supporters via email today.

The Letter Promises To Double-Match Donations to the Impeachment Defense Task Force

Here’s what the email looked like:

The letter seeks to get donations that will be “double matched.” It reads:

The Democrats know they have no chance of winning in 2002, so now they are crying, ‘Impeachment!’ There are now over 150 House Democrats who back Impeachment. We CANNOT let those hateful and baseless attacks go on any longer. These Impeachment claims have nothing to do with the President – the Democrats thrive on silencing and intimidating his supporters, like YOU, Friend. They want to take YOUR VOTE away. We won’t stand for this and longer, and neither should YOU. Which is why President Trump is launching the Official Impeachment Defense Task Force. This task force will be made up of only President Trump’s most LOYAL supporters, the ones committed to fighting for him, re-electing him, and taking back the House. House Democrats are holding a meeting at 4 PM EDDT today to discuss their Impeachment plans and the President wants us to send him a list of every Patriot who stands with him before the meeting. To make a statement: ALL DONATIONS WILL BE DOUBLE-MATCHED.

Many Are Talking About the Email on Twitter

The letter has quickly been shared by multiple people on Twitter.

Inbox from team Trump: "Impeachment Meeting: 4 PM EDT" pic.twitter.com/W6cRq2vImM — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) September 24, 2019

Many people are commenting on the money ask in the email.

Just got an email from @realDonaldTrump stating that:

"President Trump is launching the Official Impeachment Defense Task Force.

This task force will be made up of only President Trump’s most LOYAL supporters …."

And of course he is asking people to send money! — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) September 24, 2019

Trump campaign asking people to donate by 3:30 pm for an “impeachment defense task force.” pic.twitter.com/eKESNUtVib — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2019

The President Trump campaign is prepared for impeachment. They just sent out this email for the OFFICIAL IMPEACHMENT DEFENSE TASK FORCE. pic.twitter.com/1UcfXKgSGW — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) September 24, 2019

Lol @realDonaldTrump’s emails are horribly desperate – you can give your hard earned cash to be part of the #impeachment defense task force 🤦🏻‍♂️. I have to ask – why would you? pic.twitter.com/o7nti3Wj0x — Tony Eckersley (@tony_e) September 24, 2019

The latest call for impeachment got started after allegations surfaced that Trump might have pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy into investigating Joe Biden and his family, The Washington Post reported.

The phone call where Trump is alleged to have pressured Zelensky occurred in July, The Hill reported. The allegations are that Trump pressured him to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Around this same time, Trump’s administration froze $250 million in military aid to Ukraine. Trump later released the aid.

Trump spoke with reporters at the United Nations General Assembly and said he never pressured to withdraw aid if the investigations didn’t happen. He “did not make a statement that you have to do this or I’m not going to give you aid,” he told reporters. He has now said that he plans to release an unredacted transcript of his phone call in order to prove that he did not do what he is accused of doing.

Trump said in tweets today: “I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine… You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Trump has said that once he releases the transcript, the allegations will stop.

