Dallas Tornado Map: What Path Did the Tornado Take?

A tornado has devastated parts of Dallas, Texas, and photos and videos online show destroyed businesses and homes, smashed 18 wheelers, and uprooted trees. What path did the tornado take? You can see maps and preliminary details on that below as word comes in. The tornado was described as “large” and “violent.”

You can see the sobering blue bullseye of a #tornado over northern #Dallas county at 9:07 p.m. CDT. That's where radar detected debris from the tornado being carried at least 3, and perhaps 4, miles high. 16,000-20,000+ feet! This was likely a higher-end, major tornado. pic.twitter.com/I3i1nG1rwY — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) October 21, 2019

WFAA-TV reporter Jason Whiteley, posted photos of a destroyed home, writing that the damage occurred “near Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane in North Dallas.” He included a map with that tweet. You can listen to Dallas Fire and Rescue on Broadcastify here. “Confirmed Tornado touchdown in North Dallas, extensive damage reported,” the page says. Rescue workers were conducting searches in sectored off areas, according to scanner traffic

NEW: Before and after images of home near Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane in North Dallas — that was badly damaged during the tornado tonight. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/xGMLhg0TSU — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 21, 2019

Here’s what’s known about the tornado’s location:

The National Weather Service Confirmed Visual Confirmation of a Tornado in Northern Dallas, North of 635 & East of 75

Google Maps is better than a weather radar #DallasTornado pic.twitter.com/2STF2zKRRZ — FBS (@FBSXIX) October 21, 2019

At 10:30 p.m, the National Weather Service Fort Worth Office (which also serves Dallas), wrote, “Severe storms containing large hail and damaging winds are moving east at 35 mph into Kaufman and Hunt Co(s). These storms could become tornadic at any time! Take cover in these areas and downstream!” At 10:25 p.m., NWS wrote, “1025 PM: Severe storm continues across Kaufman County and is capable of producing a tornado. Take Shelter in Terrell and Oak Ridge! #dfwwx.”

About an hour before that, NWS reported, “We now have visual CONFIRMATION of a tornado in Northern Dallas north of 635 and east of 75. Everyone in northeast Dallas needs to take shelter now!! #dfwwx.”

10:33 PM: Severe storms containing large hail and damaging winds are moving east at 35 mph into Kaufman and Hunt Co(s). These storms could become tornadic at any time! Take cover in these areas and downstream! #fwdspotter #dfwwx #etxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/JalhTRn5l0 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 21, 2019

According to Fox4 News, the tornado struck in the the Dallas Love Field area just after 9 p.m. It moved east to the city boundaries of Richardson and Garland, the television station reported, adding that the tornado “touched down near 635 and Skillman.”

Photos of the twister spread on social media.

CBS Local reported that there was damage along 635 in Dallas.

Tornado in north Dallas this evening.. 📸: Rick Bennet #txwx pic.twitter.com/8EZOIFblAF — Jon Haverfield (@JonDopplerWX) October 21, 2019

The television station reported that the tornado touched down on “75 and Royal.”

Fox4 News also reported that the tornado “touched down near Abrams Rd. & Park Ln. in Dallas.”

There were reports that a Home Depot was destroyed at at 75 and Forest. A woman wrote, “A tornado went past us on 75 and Forest Lane. We took underground cover and the tornado sounded like a train. There’s debris everywhere. ”

A WFAA photojournalist shared a video showing damage and wrote, “Appears a tornado hit Preston Hollow in north Dallas. This is Walnut Hill at Montclair.”

There was tornado damage on 35.

Tornado damage in Dallas on 35. It’s crazy how a matter of minutes could mean being in the path of a touchdown and not. Thanking God for protection pic.twitter.com/k1T03Am7uG — PoiZon Ivy The DJ (@poiZonivytheDJ) October 21, 2019

A man wrote on Twitter, “My stepsister’s friend sent her this video of the tornado damage from the Preston Royal shopping mall in Dallas, Texas. He was almost trapped at work but thankfully made it out ok.”

My stepsister’s friend sent her this video of the tornado damage from the Preston Royal shopping mall in Dallas, Texas. He was almost trapped at work but thankfully made it out ok. pic.twitter.com/lVnThue708 — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) October 21, 2019

