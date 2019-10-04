Davante Adams Injury Update: Packers WR’s Status Revealed for Week 5

Davante Adams’ status for Sunday’s marquee game against the Dallas Cowboys has been officially revealed.

As the Packers brace for an NFC super showdown with the Cowboys in Week 5, Green Bay will have to make do without their top receiver, Davante Adams. Adams was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a toe injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Packers have ruled out WR Davante Adams, who is nursing turf toe but did not practice this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2019

Adams had caught 10 passes for 180 yards last week in the team’s narrow loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. More importantly, he has been Aaron Rodgers‘ favorite target through the first four games of the season, being targeted 36 times while catching 25 balls for 378 yards for 15.1 yards per reception. Adams leads the Packers in all four categories.

How Turf Toe Limits Davante Adams’ Ability on the Field

The 26-year-old receiver suffered his turf toe injury during last week’s loss to the Eagles. Adams relies heavily upon his speed and quick burst to maintain separation from defensive backs. With this lingering turf toe injury, it makes it very difficult for Adams to create any sort of separation — which negates his impact on the game.

ESPN’s injury analyst Stephania Bell explained how severe Adams’ injury is and why it affects him and his burst on the field.

“While the more severe injuries require surgery to repair the tissue and restore stability to the joint, more mild injuries may respond well to conservative treatment,” ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell said. “In some cases, a supportive shank or plate will be inserted into the shoe to restrict motion at the joint when the athlete returns to play.” “Power with push-off — and anything with explosive demands — can be compromised by pain and instability, if present,” Bell said. “But even if those elements aren’t a factor, the restriction of something in the shoe can sometimes hinder that ability to dig the toe into the ground and push off.”

The Packers will have to rely heavily upon second-year receiver Marques Valdes-Scantling as Green Bay’s remaining receiving corps are less than impressive. The rest of the receiving core features undrafted free agents Allen Lazard, Geronimo Allison and Darrius Shepherd along with aging tight ends in Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.

Packers vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

As the Packers prepare to face the Cowboys in a battle for NFC supremacy, here are the trends entering the Week 5 matchup, courtesy of Odds Shark.

Green Bay are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.

Green Bay are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games.

Green Bay are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Dallas.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’ last 7 games.

Dallas are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Dallas’ last 20 games against Green Bay.

Dallas are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games at home.

Green Bay enters as -3.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

