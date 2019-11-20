Alexi McCammond: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexi McCammond is a reporter for Axios currently covering the 2020 presidential campaign. On November 19, McCammond made headlines when she said ESPN analyst Charles Barkley told her that if he “did” hit women, he would hit her.

McCammond first relayed the event in the evening of November 19, tweeting, “Just FYI Charles Barkley told me tonight ‘I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you,’ and then when I objected to that he told me I ‘couldn’t take a joke.'”

Barkley has since offered up the following statement: “My comment was inappropriate and unacceptable. It was an attempted joke that wasn’t funny at all. There’s no excuse for it and I apologize.”

In response to Barkley’s statement, McCammond tweeted, “The comments Charles Barkley made to me are not acceptable. Threats of violence are not a joke, & no person deserves to be hit or threatened like that. Silence only allows the culture of misogyny to fester. And those kinds of comments don’t merit off-the-record protections.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Barkley’s Remark Came Amid Conversation Over Deval Patrick’s 2020 Candidacy, McCammond Says

For those unaware, Barkley also once said this (and later claimed to be joking then too), so he’s got form on this front. Disgraceful. https://t.co/3P5gwW2aZ9 pic.twitter.com/onmlmTLnJT — Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) November 20, 2019

In a tweet, McCammond explained that Barkley’s comments to her, which were technically off the record, came amid a conversation when she was seeking clarification over his level of support for Deval Patrick’s candidacy.

She wrote in a tweet, “There are almost no times I will beak an OTR ‘agreement’ but this is not OK. And it was all because he came in talking about how he loves Deval Patrick and once someone from Pete‘s campaign came around he said he loved Pete and I reminded him he previously said he was a Deval fan”

2. McCammond Recently Received an Award from the National Association of Black Journalists

In August, McCammond was given an award for emerging journalism by the National Association of Black Journalists.

Following the news, McCammond tweeted, “grateful is an understatement. Thank you @nabj”



3. McCammond Has Shown Some of the Responses to Her Barkley Tweet, Some of Which Have Criticized Her Decision to Speak Out

Wow. After calling his company and two employees telling me he had been hacked, David got on the phone and said "I wasn't threatening you, I simply said if I hit women — which I don't — you'd be a good candidate." This is fucking insane. https://t.co/JMKAZcfwNO — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019

Following her tweet about what Barkley said to her, McCammond shared some responses she had received from other people, one of which blamed her for speaking out at all.

In a tweet which held a screenshot of an email, one person appeared to write,

Hi Alexi, Your tweet about Charles Barkley was very unprofessional. You claim it is not about you, but it was all about you bringing attention to yourself. I don’t hit women, but if I did, you would be my first. Get a life!!!

McCammond later revealed that this person claimed to be hacked. She tweeted, “Wow. After calling his company and two employees telling me he had been hacked, David got on the phone and said ‘I wasn’t threatening you, I simply said if I hit women — which I don’t — you’d be a good candidate.’ This is fucking insane.”

4. McCammond Has Been a National Political Reporter Since 2017; She Attended the University of Chicago

Per her LinkedIn, McCammond has been working for Axios for two years now, as a National Political Reporter. Her bio reads, “I cover the 2020 presidential election”

Prior to her work as a national reporter for Axios, she has worked as a deputy editor for Axios, and as an Associate News Editor for Bustle. Her Bustle bio reads, “Chicago native who’s passionate about women’s issues, politics, pizza, and my dog.”

Per a dated resume , McCammond graduated from the University of Chicago in 2015. During her time as an undergraduate, she was a Newhouse Fellow, a National Quest Bridge Scholar, and was the Event Director and Alumnae Outreach Chair for Kappa Alpha Theta.

An Axios bio of McCammond via HBO reads,

Alexi McCammond is a political reporter covering the 2018 midterms for Axios. She previously worked for Bustle, the leading website for millennial women. While there, she grew the site’s news and politics vertical, focusing on everything from reproductive rights to labor market trends to executive orders. Alexi reported from the DNC, the presidential debates, and President Trump’s inauguration for Bustle, filing stories and curating videos through the website’s Instagram. Alexi has appeared on MSNBC, Fox Business, WJLA, WNYC, among others. Before Bustle, she covered Marco Rubio’s campaign during the New Hampshire primary for the Sarasota Tribune. Alexi is a Chicago native now living in D.C. with her miniature schnauzer, Marlin.

5. McCammond Writes About Topics Like the ‘Racial Wealth Gap Among 2020 Democrats’, & How Trump Keeps Up With The New York Times

McCammond’s page on Axios shows the breadth of the topic she covers. Some articles include “Behind the Scenes: How Trump Gets His NYT and WaPo Fix,” and “Texas Republicans Sound the Alarm on Party’s Future.”