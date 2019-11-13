Maryana Beyder: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maryana Beyder is a real estate agent who is suing a swanky country club in New Jersey because a waiter ruined her $30,000 vintage pink Hermes bag.

On Sept. 7, 2018, Beyder was having a meal at the Alpine Country Club when a waiter spilled red wine on her handbag. The handbag is extremely rare and has been discontinued, making it irreplaceable. It was a 30th-birthday gift for Beyder from her husband.

She filed a lawsuit in October after repeated out-of-court efforts to get the club to rectify the issue were unsuccessful.

Alpine immediately threw their waiter under the bus and is placing the blame squarely on his shoulders. He is identified in the court papers as “John Doe” and the club is suing him to pay for the handbag.

Beyder’s attorney Alexandra Errico spoke to TheNew York Post and said they didn’t want the liability to fall to him and are disappointed that Alpine has put the responsibility on the employee.

“It has absolutely nothing to do with the waiter, we were not trying to collect any money from the waiter,” said Errico. “There was never any intention of my client to go after this person at all. The only intention was to have the employer take responsibility.”

Errico stressed that Alpine is a “very, very, very rich country club,” and that he was forced to include the server in the lawsuit because of his role in the incident.

“They did not have to sue their own employee,” Errico said. “It basically shows that they really are acting in bad faith.”

Louis Pechman, an employment attorney, told Northjersey.com that “This type of a cross-claim is unheard of,” and said that “Good human resources policy would dictate that the restaurant has the employee’s back, rather than sticking the knife in his back.”

The lawyer for Alpine Country Club, Kenneth Merber, released a statement on the case that questioned the authenticity of the bag, “The pleadings raise issues regarding the property damage Plaintiff claims she suffered, the authenticity of the handbag and its value. Plaintiff has not provided any receipt pertaining to the purchase of the subject handbag,” Merber also said the club was not seeking damages from the waiter in the case. “Alpine Country Club is not making any claim against and is not seeking any damages from any of its employees, including the waiter who allegedly caused damage to Plaintiff’s handbag, pertaining to the subject incident.”

Maryana was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and currently lives in Alpine, NJ.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Maryana Beyder is a Luxury Real Estate Agent

Beyder is a real estate agent for Beyder & Company Realty in New Jersey selling homes that range from $600,000 to $14,000,000, according to LinkedIn.

Her husband, Igor Beyder, is the founder and CEO of the company and according to their website “is an entrepreneur with extensive experience in the real estate industry. Over the last 15 years he has been involved with every aspect of the industry including construction, development, financing and marketing.”

Maryana grew up in Brooklyn, New York and fell in love with the “architecture and attention to design” throughout the city, according to her professional bio. She got her start in the industry “flipping spec homes and collaborating on custom projects.”

She’s been a real estate agent since 2012 and worked at Beyder & Co since 2015.

2. She Re-Sells High Fashion Clothes and Shoes

Maryana isn’t just a fan of handbags, she has all sorts of designer clothes, shoes, and handbags in her closet. So much so that she’s selling the older parts of her closet on the website Poshmark.

Beyder currently has 1,574 followers and 27 listings on her page. Most of the items that she’s selling are from a “who’s who” list of designers including Saint Laurent, Chanel, Balenciaga, Giuseppe, and Montcler among others.

She also has som Adidas sneakers, Lululemon shorts, and other odds and ends mixed end but her page is targeted to users with larger wallets.

3. Her Last Tweets from 2014 Reference Hermes Handbags

@SandraBernhard yes, it's real.There were no more seats available on the plane. Next time, fly private Sandy! — Maryana Beyder (@MaryanaBeyder) August 15, 2014

Maryana Beyder does not use Twitter much and hasn’t posted to the site since 2014. Her only original tweets are somewhat prophetic as they reference a Hermes handbag.

Actress Sandra Bernhard quote tweeted a since-deleted story and said “If that’s a real Hermes bag I would have hocked it and purchased an extra seat #nobabiesonlapsinthemiddleseat” to which Beyder replied, “yes, it’s real. There were no more seats available on the plane. Next time, fly private Sandy!”

5 years later and Beyder is on the receiving end of some twitter replies involving her and a Hermes handbag.

4. Her Real Estate Company Has Been Flooded With Bad Reviews Since Her Story Went Viral

Beyder’s news story going viral has not been good for business. Beyder & Co’s Facebook page has been flooded with negative reviews as her story has gotten more popular. “By not suing a poor waiter. This person has showed their true colors and showed how incredibly self-centered they are.” The latest review reads, “They only care about one person; themself.”

“Why use a realtor who chooses litigation when she’s to clueless to insure a $30,000 personal luxury item? She probably will be to busy in court to be a good realtor to you anyhow.” Says the next review.

The legitimate reviews of the business are mostly positive. One user rated them 5 stars and said, “Have worked with Igor and he is a pro. Informed, innovative, intelligent, state of the art marketer who get results.” Maryana’s husband, Igor, has a rating of 5 stars on Zillow.com.

Their business pages on Google are receiving a similar treatment where they are currently rated at 1 star.

5. She Has Three Daughters

Maryana Beyder has three daughters with her husband Igor Beyder. They currently live in Alpine, NJ.

