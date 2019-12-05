Active Shooter Reported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii

An active shooter has been reported at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The shipyard is on lockdown, according to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham.

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam confirmed the lockdown and report of the shooting, writing on Twitter, “JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information.”

Hawaii News Now reported there were multiple victims. At least two people were critically injured. Civilians were among the shooting victims. Witnesses told the news outlet that the shooting occurred at Drydock 2. Base personnel received texts alerts, and a PA system warned those on the base to take cover. The situation was still “unfolding,” nearly one hour after the incident began at about 2:30 p.m., but it was unclear whether officials were still looking for a gunman.

“#BREAKING: A portion of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is on lockdown because of an apparent active shooter situation; multiple victims reported, per law enforcement source,” the news outlet wrote on Twitter.

NBC has posted this map: pic.twitter.com/tBq34RC6Xh — Mikey73 (@Mikey7314) December 5, 2019

One person replied to The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s tweet, saying she was hiding in a pantry and asked if the shooter was near base housing.

“I am hiding in my pantry at home, is the shooter near housing?” she wrote on Twitter.

A scanner feed described the incident as a mass casualty event with at least three victims.

“(PEARL HARBOR – ) BASE PD/FD/EMS ON SCENE ACTIVE SHOOTER. SHERIFFS OFFICE/DEPARTMENT FAR 3 VICTS. UNKNOWN STATUS,” the alert said.

The alert was issued at 1:55 p.m. on Oahu.

This is a breaking news post which will be updated as new information becomes available. Early reports can be unclear or inaccurate.