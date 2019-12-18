Trump’s Battle Creek, Michigan Rally Live Stream: Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, tonight. His speech is expected to happen around the same time or shortly after the impeachment vote in the House, so it is going to be very interesting to hear what he has to say. You can watch the rally live in the videos embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign. A live video of the impeachment vote is also in this story.

Tonight’s rally in Michigan will be held at the Kellogg Arena. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central), but some speeches will likely start earlier than that.

Watch the Rally Online Below

You can watch in the live stream from Fox 10 Phoenix below. The video will start about 30 minutes before the rally officially begins, but there could already be people speaking at that time. Trump often has speakers start talking at the rally before the official start time.

The Kellogg Arena where the rally will be held has a seating capacity of up to 6,200 according to its website. (Another webpage says up to 6,500.) This is actually quite a bit smaller than the size of most of the arenas where Trump has his events. Because of this, it’s likely that he will also have an overflow crowd outside watching on a big screen, as happens at many of Trump’s rallies.

PBS also has a live stream of his rally below.

Meanwhile, the House began debating the two articles of impeachment around 9 a.m. Eastern. House members are given more than six hours to debate those articles of impeachment. At 2:30 p.m. Eastern, the Democrats had 2 hours and 2 minutes remaining to debate and the Republicans had 2 hours and 3 minutes remaining. If all that time is used, it would put the vote happening closer to 6:30 to 7 p.m. Eastern or later, depending on if any breaks are taken. This means the vote might be at the same time or close to the time that Trump is speaking.

You can watch the impeachment proceedings and the vote below.

It’s important to note that if the House votes to impeach Trump (which it will likely do since Democrats have the majority), this does not mean Trump will be removed from office. The Senate would need to vote for removal after a trial in the Senate. Because they’d need about 20 Republicans to vote for Trump to be removed in the Senate, right now it’s not looking likely that Trump will be removed.

What To Know If You’re Attending or in the Region

Anyone attending the rally will have to go through security screening before entering the arena. You should not bring large bags, purses, or containers with you. Small purses will likely be screened or checked. Tickets don’t guarantee seats, they just allow you to have a seat in the rally if you arrive early enough. Seats are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

People lined up hours early for the rally today. Around 1 p.m. Eastern, people were chanting “Four More Years!” as they waited outside.

Michigan Trump supporters chanting “4 more years! 4 more years!” in windy 18 degree cold, 6 hours before rally begins pic.twitter.com/2v7yvSrsQ6 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 18, 2019

Trump’s campaign site has not listed his next rally’s location or seats.

