Dee Dave Dies: Baltimore Rapper Shot Dead in Parking Lot

Dee Dave, an East Baltimore rapper, was shot dead in a shooting around 5 a.m. at the Kings Mill Apartment complex on January 24. CBS Baltimore was the first to identify Dave as the man who had been tragically killed. Dave’s real name was David King.

Another man was shot at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement.

Dave Hosted an Event in Baltimore on the Night Before the Shooting

Man The Vibe Was So Real At THE HUDDLE S/o The Homie @TheDeeDave For Putin This Shit Together We Need More Of These FREQUENTLY Also S/o To The Artist Who Performed And Showed That Baltimore Has SO MUCH Talent 🔥🙌🏾 #TheHuddle pic.twitter.com/TronUg0bBu — TheYoungestInCharge (@DjLilJetta) January 24, 2020

Speaking to the CBS-affiliate, Dave’s family said that he had been working as a contractor for Baltimore Gas & Electric and was due to fly to Atlanta on January 24 for a show.

On January 23, Dave hosted a cypher event at the Gallery About Nothing in Baltimore.

Dee Dave – Gods With Glory Feat. Tate KobangGods Wit Glory – @TheDeeDave feat. @Tate_KoBang Directed By @RokkStarrLyfe ALL INQUIRIES- DeeDaveBooks@gmail.co " The song is talking about surviving beating all odds from stereotyping, racism and be and influence to stop the war against black men from the city we live in Baltimore which made us Gods. It goes for anybody in the city who survived anything. In my perspective we all need to be rewarded or glorified for our accomplishments. I picked Tate because it just made since the chemistry the whole vibe that we already had. Especially from us both coming from the east side and the things we’ve seen and been through made it even more authentic. Video was just showing how I’m Muslim and Tate is Christian but at the end of Day we both believe in God and that there always a devil in disguise in anything. The city we live in a lot of negativity but we try to bring the positive no matter what which makes us Gods. " -Dee Dave The Great http://www.twitter.com/thedeedave http://www.instagram.com/thedeedave http://www.soundcloud.com/dee-dave http://www.twitter.com/drewwhatspoppin http://www.soundcloud.com/drew-dj 2017 Flawless Music Group 2018-07-12T20:10:09.000Z

The shooting is being investigated by Baltimore County Homicide Detectives. Anybody with any information is asked to call the County Police Homicide Unit by calling 410-307-2020.

Dave Said of Hip-Hop in 2014, ‘I Feel Like Hip-Hop Ain’t Breathing the Right Way Now’

Dave was raised in the Chapel Hill Projects of East Baltimore. In a 2014 interview with Stop the Breaks, Dave said that his musical influences growing up were Frankie Beverly, The Temptations, Jadakiss, Biggie Smalls and Jay-Z. Dave was represented by Flawless Music Group.

During that same interview, Dave spoke candidly about the state of hip-hop as he saw it in 2014. Dave said, “I feel like hip-hop ain’t breathing the right way right now it’s on life support lol so much garbage music being polluted and everyone is ok with like they’re fine with it long as the beat hot with no meaning or picture this ain’t me sneak dissing or none of that but things that’s being played now wouldn’t get a chance on the air.” Although Dave did namecheck J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa and Joey Bada$$ among his favorite contemporary rappers.

Dave Was a Big Fan of Baltimore’s Electric Scooter Share Program

Dee Dave – UpHooligan Hotspot – Season 2, Ep. 6 Filmed & directed by Digital Basquiat Sponsored by True Illusion Media & Studio One 2018-05-03T09:38:45.000Z

In November 2018, Dave was quoted in a WYPR story about Baltimore’s electric scooter program, which is similar to bike share programs that are prevalent in other cities. The report mentioned that Dave was so taken by the program, he included them in a music video. Dave told the station, “I just seen the birdy I was like why not use the birdy because that’s what it’s known here now for. It’s been, like, really going on a lot far as the birdy for maybe a summer now and everybody rides one. It’s more of availability and transportation for everybody. I also feel like it kind of brings us together, to be honest. When you see people on birdies…you don’t see just one. You’ll maybe see a group.”

