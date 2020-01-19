Haynie Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Haynie family of Grantsville, Utah appeared to be happy and positive on Facebook, frequently posting group pictures and religious passages. However, the family of seven suffered a horrific tragedy when a teenage son was accused of shooting five family members, four fatally, inside a residence in a Salt Lake City, Utah suburb. The mother and three juveniles died; the father was wounded but rushed to the hospital.

Police have not named the victims or suspect in what is one of Utah’s worst mass shootings in years. However, two different family members – a son and cousin – have posted publicly about the January 17, 2020 tragedy on social media. In addition, property records and the address associated with an old LLC created by the father confirm the family lived in the home in question. Finally, there is a major community fundraising effort underway to help the remaining members of the Haynie family.

That fundraiser, by Patty Deakin-Daley, who runs a well-known Facebook group used by community members, is titled, “Funeral and Medical Expenses for the Haynie Family…Fundraiser for Danny Haynie.” Danny is the surviving son who posted on social media about the tragedy. Heavy is not naming the teen suspect until police do but is naming the family/victims because their names are already so widely known and because the shootings occurred some time ago.

The fundraiser had already raised more than $20,000 on Facebook by January 19, 2020. You can donate to help the surviving Haynie family members here.

“A local family suffered a great loss this weekend,” Deakin-Daley wrote on the fundraiser page. “A Mom and her 3 minor children were killed and the Father was hospitalized in Critical condition. The family now has to pay the very expensive funeral and medical expenses related to this tragedy. There will be many expenses that will come up including having the home cleaned, repaired and made to feel like a home again. As a loving community, there has been many that have asked what can be done. This is the very best place to start. Thank you in advance for any donations, kind words, or up lifting messages that are sent. They are very much appreciated.”

Natalie Ipson, the community relations manager at BYU, shared the Haynie fundraiser page and wrote on Twitter, “It has been a horrific weekend for the idyllic neighborhood of my youth. Eastmoor Drive will always feel like home and its neighbors like family, including the friends just a few doors down who have gone through the unthinkable.” A man who shared the fundraiser page on Facebook wrote, “The Haynie family lived just a couple doors down from where I grew up in Grantsville and were very close to our family. This tragic event has really affected my family, for multiple reasons. They have always been so kind and giving to us, always showing us by example how to serve and love your neighbors and friends.”

Family photos posted to Facebook show a large, seemingly tight-knit family. Danny lives in another state and wasn’t harmed or present during the attack. The fifth shooting victim, the father, whose name is Colin Haynie per social media posts and property records, was taken to the hospital. On Saturday, police spokeswoman Rhonda Fields told The Associated Press, “We’re trying to make certain that we verify people’s relationships among the deceased and the survivor. As for motive, we don’t have any of that.”

1. The Brother Who Wasn’t Home Frantically Sought Information on Social Media & Police Confirmed That Three of Those Shot & Killed Were Children

The suspect is believed to be a teenager who “is a member of the family,” confirmed the Deseret News site, which added that “police have confirmed all victims found dead in the 93 Eastmoor Drive home were all related.” The suspect is in custody. In a news conference, police confirmed that the deceased victims were an adult female and three juveniles, two females and one male. The wounded victim is an adult male, police have confirmed.

The teen is accused of shooting the five people inside the family’s $281,000 home in Grantsville, a Salt Lake City, Utah suburb. Fields, the police spokeswoman, told The Salt Lake Tribune that “all the victims lived together at the home,” but the suspect “is not speaking with police.” She added that a handgun was used in the homicides and that the police were waiting for “formal identification” from the medical examiner’s office.

News of the mass shooting broke on the evening of January 17, 2020. Grantsville is located about 35 miles from Salt Lake City. The community has a population of less than 10,000 people and is located in the Salt Lake City, Utah Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Danny Haynie, the surviving son who wasn’t home at the time of the attack, wrote on Facebook that his dad was the wounded victim, writing, “UPDATE: I am with my father at the hospital and he is in Stable Condition. I just want to thank you all for your prayers and your support toward me and my dad. All I can ask is for your continued support and prayers. Seriously, thank you all.” Horrifically, he wrote earlier: “Anyone in Grantsville know is going on??? I can’t get ahold of my family and they live on the street where the shooting happened.”

Danny also wrote, “Dispatch wouldn’t tell me, even when I gave them the name. I pretty much had to piece it together, based on what everyone was telling me. But I’m on my way up now.”

A man wrote on Facebook, “Please keep Danny Haynie and his dad in your prayers.”

Danny Haynie says on Facebook that he is 24 and studies at UVU. One photo on Facebook read, “Welcome elder Haynie returned with honor.”

He also wrote about his family tragedy on Twitter, writing, “Not looking forward to people using this to try and push their political agendas…especially when they don’t have all the true facts. And no, media members, I will not giving you guys the ‘juicy deets’ for your articles…”

He added: “Always keep your loved ones close to you, my friends. Always let them know that you love them, even if it seem redundant. You never know when your last interaction with someone might be your last….Thank you all for the support. Please keep my Dad in your prayers and thoughts.”

A screenshot of an old Facebook post, no longer visible on Danny’s page, praises his brother’s “work ethic” and says “you’re gonna go places in life.” It says the brother is 16.

Danny also wrote, “It seems like the Tribune and others already got the news and the address before I did so. I found out through the news and on social media first. I didn’t get the official word until hours later.”

Megan Haynie Cowley shared the fundraiser page and wrote on Facebook, “I’ve struggled to write this post all day. 😞 Prayers and donations for my uncle and cousin would be so appreciated. Friday evening, our cousins and aunt were taken from us in a shooting incident. Our uncle was injured but is stable and his oldest son, who was not there, is with him now.”

She continued, “We still have so many questions and don’t know all the details, but I ask everyone to PLEASE be understanding and kind with your words. It can be so easy to want to blame someone and let that take over but as more information comes out, we ask that everyone remember that it is not for us to judge. We are absolutely heartbroken by this loss and are so grateful for the time we were able to spend with our cousins and aunt this past month at a family reunion. The best way to help our family now is helping them prepare for the overwhelming funeral costs and medical bills they will face, among other things. Hug your loved ones tighter tonight and tell them how much you love them 💕.”

2. The Parents Belonged to the LDS Community & the Father Has a Website He Called the ‘Hardly Can’ Campaign

On Facebook, the parents used a joint Facebook page called Alex and Colin Haynie. “He knows your name and he knows your need,” says the religious graphic that is their profile picture. The family belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to social media posts and The Salt Lake Tribune.

“There are no words to describe our heartbreak and grief,” Jason Killian, a stake president with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said in a statement to Deseret News and Fox 13. “We are devastated and so deeply saddened by what has occurred. We love this family, and will support them and the rest of our small community as we mourn together.”

Colin Haynie, the father, once started an LLC called Launch Team 58, but it was dissolved.

In 2018, the parents’ page wrote, “Love this and need this today. President Uchtdorf Shares Short, Powerful Message: The Lord knows you. He knows your heart and is pleased with your sacrifice. He smiles upon you each day. He will uphold you and prepare the way for you. He will send His angels before you. You will feel their presence…” According to a church website, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf “was called as second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on February 3, 2008.”

A 2017 post by the family read, “We don’t have to walk alone, I know that my Savior lives! I know at the times when I feel most lonely I can turn to him and I know he will be there by the power of the Holy Ghost!”

The parents’ likes included LDS videos and the Book of Mormon. The father has a pilot’s license.

Colin Haynie has a confusing Kickstarter campaign from 2013 that is still visible online. The campaign, which didn’t raise any money, said, “Colin L Haynie is raising funds for The Hardly Can Romance – Hardback Campaign on Kickstarter!”

That page explains, “The Hardly Can Romance – Hardback Campaign. Even though Hardly Can hardly can, Hardly can. Can you? What is it you romance? What is your ‘Hardly Can’ project?”

The father’s Kickstarter page has a video that contains a rambling explanation of the project. In the video, Colin Haynie, standing in front of scenes of space, says he’s the author who was behind “Hardly Can Romance” and the engineer behind Launch Team 58.

He described other “Hardly Can” projects, which he said can relate to parenting or relationships. He explained the concept as ideas people want to achieve but “hardly can.” “Hardly can is part a 66-page poem anonymously signed with an X as if from a secret admirer; it’s an icebreaker that led to a romance,” he explains.

The book is a “humorous in hindsight read,” but hardly can “involves what we all feel at times,” Colin says in the unusual video. Hardly Can is not limited to romance but “seems to be my life theme,” he says, before reading a snippet of poetry.

“At a higher level the hardly can romance is a hardly can project nested two levels deep in other hardly can projects. My high-level goal is to launch an education project called the school of the pilots, but I hardly can,” the father says in the video.

“So to help me launch the school I am creating a similar autonomous robot music group to generate publicity and help me inspire students, but I hardly can. So I created Launch Team 58 to develop the tools and technologies for the music group. It started out slowly but hardly, that would be me, can and is. The Hardly Can romance is one of the Launch Team 58 sub projects… I am hoping I can generate publicity for my music project.”

E-books and websites are “powerful tools” when promoting a website, Colin said, but he added that he was pushing to publish hardback copies of the Hardly Can romance. He said he was offering e-books, hard copy T-shirts, and plaques he cast in his own furnace and access to an engineer via Skype to help pilot people through trouble spots.

3. Police Found the Accused Shooter in the Hospital & the Family Indicated There Were Struggles on Facebook

#BREAKING: adult male – 5th victim in #Grantsville homicides – is not yet awake but hospital says he is in “stable condition”. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/BIv1h4JsDl — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) January 18, 2020

In 2016, the parents’ Facebook page shared a Bible verse about God promising to make something good out of the “storms that bring devastation to your life,” and wrote, “Our family really need this: Dear friends…If you guys don’t mind, tomorrow is Fast Sunday…can you fast for our family? Please Petition the Lord that the things we are struggling with will be mended, that our family will be blessed with opportunity in all the things we stand in need of. I would be so grateful for your prayers and your fast tomorrow. Thanks dear friends!”

In some Facebook posts, the family was tagged in scouting and religious events.

The police spokeswoman Fields provided some details in a news conference early on, although authorities haven’t said a great deal at this stage. Officers responded to the home at 7 p.m. Officers were given the information “that there were possibly deceased individuals in the house….they located four deceased individuals.”

According to Fields, “It’s believed they may all be related.” She described the victims as “three female subjects, two of which are juveniles and one of which is an adult female. The fourth subject who is deceased is a juvenile male.”

A male subject, the fifth victim, “had already left the residence on the way to the hospital as he had sustained a gunshot wound as well,” she said, adding that the fifth victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

There’s only one shooter and that person has been taken into custody.

“We haven’t confirmed his relationship if any to the victims. He had actually left the residence as well and was at the hospital. He hadn’t sustained any injuries, although he was found at the hospital. There was no incident in taking him into custody,” said Fields early on.

Tooele County School District wrote on Facebook that it was “deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the events that occurred last night in Grantsville. We want to express our sincere condolences to those who have been impacted by this tragic situation.”

The district added: “It is important that we stand together to care for and support each other through this difficult time. The District crisis team has been working to ensure students and staff will have counseling services in the Grantsville area, as well as in schools throughout Tooele County School District. Services will be available on Tuesday, January 21. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

4. A Neighbor Described the Children as Intelligent & Shy; Police Had Not Been Called to the Home Before

A terrible turn of events happening last night in Grantsville. 4 are dead, 3 of them under the age of 18 and a 5th victim is recovering in the hospital. One person is in custody and was arrested at the hospital for their murder. Live with @AmyNayNews with more only on @fox13 pic.twitter.com/nX2PLzGD3v — Spencer Joseph (@SpencerJosephTV) January 18, 2020

Neighbor Laurie Bahe told Fox 13: “There have been a lot of tears shed on our street. It’s really sad and shocking, and just a very terrible situation.” She described the children as “quiet, shy, intelligent and kind,” according to the television station, which added that the kids were known to help their neighbors with yard work.

“I just can’t believe that it happened,” she said to the television station. “I feel terrible for that family.”

Bahe told Deseret News that the family was “happy” and “outgoing” and always made neighborhood block parties.

In the news conference, Fields described Grantsville as a “relatively quiet community. We don’t see things like this here.”

As the suspect was driven to the hospital with the surviving victim and wounded dad by another unidentified person, it all added up to “a lot of confusion, a lot of questions and unknowns,” said Fields. She believes the suspect and surviving victim went to the hospital together in addition with a third person who arrived after the shooting and hasn’t been named.

Investigators have cleared the scene at a quadruple homicide in Grantsville pic.twitter.com/c6tyd6Jkl0 — runni’n news (@rlikness) January 18, 2020

“We need to establish a timeline for the course of events for the entire day to get a starting point… a clear picture of what’s taking place today,” she said.

She said there was no police history to the house. “It makes it a little more difficult to try to piece things together” especially within hours of the incident, Fields said.

5. Police Received a 911 Call Alerting Them to the Tragedy & the Governor Declared That Hearts Are Broken

Grantsville Mayor Marshall and Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer just showed up, handing out hot chocolate to responders. pic.twitter.com/V6vVY6RfxR — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) January 18, 2020

Police were alerted by a 911 call made by the person “who actually drove the surviving victim up to the hospital,” said Fields.

Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted about the tragedy, writing, “Our hearts are broken by the horrible news coming out of Grantsville tonight,” he said. “We mourn over the loss of innocent lives.” Again, it’s not clear who placed the call or drove the father to the hospital.

At the scene, Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall, told Deseret News: “It’s an unfortunate tragedy that has taken place here this evening. And I’m sure it will take days or even longer to try and piece together what brought all of this one and why it happened, if we ever get to know why it happened. It’s upsetting. This is normally a very quiet neighborhood, and any time you have children involved in something, it becomes very emotional, very fast.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the Salt Lake City area shooting.

