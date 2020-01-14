Sureel Dabawala: Missing Illinois Woman Found Dead in the Trunk of Her Car

Sureel Dabawala is the missing Illinois woman who was found dead in the trunk of her car in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood. She was 34 years old. Dabawala’s cause of death has not been made public. Dabawala is described as a 5-foot-6, 138-pound woman with brown hair, police said.

WGN reports that Dabawala’s body was found on the night of January 12 by private investigators who had been hired by the missing woman’s family. The investigators called police and Dabawala’s father.

Dabawala was last seen on December 30 and was reported missing on January 1. The WGN report says that Dabawala was found wrapped in a blanket in the trunk of her Lexus sedan. The trunk of the car was opened by Dabawala’s father.

Dabawala Was Considered ‘Endangered’ Because of an Undisclosed ‘Medical Condition’

Dabawala lived in Schaumburg, a northwestern suburb of Chicago. The local police department had previously said that Dabawala was an “endangered missing person” due to a “medical condition.”

Dabawala’s older sister told the Chicago Tribune that her sister had told her family that she was going to her regular gym on the night she vanished.

Isheeta Dabawala told the Tribune that her sister was a graduate of Loyola University, where she attained an MBA. Isheeta added, “It could happen to anyone’s sister, mom, kid. She was a very smart girl, a very lively person. It’s just devastating.” At the time of her death, Dabawala had been working at her parent’s medical center. Isheeta added, “She was a very bubbly persona and a very good-spirited person. Just- she didn’t have a single enemy in her life-type-of-person.”

Dabawala Was an Aspiring Rapper

Dabawala had an Instagram page with one post, from December 30, 2019, the day she went missing. In the bio section of the page, Dabawala wrote, “My favorite music is trap music. Let me write some lyrics for your next song. First song is free!” In the caption for her only post, Dabawala wrote, “Hi I go by the rap name psychoactive trouble. Lets freestyle together!”

According to Dabawala’s LinkedIn page, she worked as the operations manager for the Horizon Medical Center. The business is located in Schaumburg, Illinois. Dabawala’s father, Dr. Asharaf Dabawala, is the founder of the Horizon Medical Center. His profile on the medical center’s website shows him to be a decorated physician who has also published books of poetry.

On her Facebook page, in her Intro section, Dabawala compared her life to the movie, “The Truman Show.” Dabawala wrote, “My life is a movie. Have you seen the movie The Truman Show? That’s how I feel sometimes.” In her bio section, Dabawala says that she has been in a relationship with someone since 2017.

