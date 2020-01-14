WATCH: Project Veritas Video of Bernie Sanders Staffer Kyle Jurak

Project Veritas just released a video showing a staffer for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders saying that “cities [will] burn” if President Donald Trump is re-elected. The staffer was identified as Kyle Jurak, a field organizer who works for the Sanders campaign in Iowa.

Project Veritas was created by James O’Keefe, a conservative political activist known for controversial undercover video recordings in an effort to expose liberal politicians and causes.

Watch the full 9-minute video here:

The video, which is 9 minutes long, appears to show Kyle Jurek, who Project Veritas says is a field organizer for Bernie Sanders presidential campaign in Iowa. In it he says he calls for violence if President Donald Trump is re-elected for a second term in 2020. “The only thing that fascists understand is violence. So the only way to can confront them is with violence.”

In undercover video, a member of the Project Veritas team asks Jurek what will happen is Trump wins the election. “F*cking cities burn,” Jurek replies. “Do what you gotta do.”

“Yeah, I mean, we don’t have a lot of time left. We have to f*cking save, like, human civilization and obviously Trump don’t give two f*cks about making sure that the world doesn’t burn,” he says on the video.

In another clip, Jurek says that “if Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC Convention, f*cking Milwaukee will burn. It’ll start in Milwaukee and then when they f*cking, when the police push back on that, other cities will just f*cking [explode].”

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Milwaukee from July 13-16. “Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the DNC convention, that’s all I’m going to say,” Jurek warned in another clip.

The video is part of a series of videos about the Sanders campaign, O’Keefe said. He teased the release of the video on his Twitter account on Jan. 12.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shared the video on his Twitter account.