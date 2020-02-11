Live New Hampshire Democratic Primary Election Results 2020: Who Is Winning?

The New Hampshire Democratic Primary is the first-in-the-nation primary for the Democrats’ 2020 Presidential election. The primary is taking place today, Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Because it’s a primary and not a caucus, the process will likely be much smoother than Iowa’s caucus last week. Heavy is providing live results for the New Hampshire primary, provided by Decision Desk, along with updates on what’s happening in New Hampshire throughout the night.

Democratic Primary Results – Updated Live

Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk to show the live results of the Democratic caucus as they come in. Go here if you don’t see a results table below.

Take a look at the live results table above. In this story below, you’ll find updates about what’s going on in the election today. Most polling locations close at either 7 p.m. Eastern or 8 p.m. Eastern and will release results within about an hour of closing.

6:03 p.m. Eastern: Some live results are already in, due to a few small cities hosting their primaries at midnight by tradition. These are Dixville Notch, Hart’s Location, and Millsfield. These early results show votes for Klobuchar, Sanders, Warren, and Yang, followed by Biden, Buttigieg, Gabbard, and Steyer. Of course, there’s a long way to go, with most polling locations closing at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Eastern.

Just past midnight, voters in three North Country towns cast the first ballots in the first-in-the nation 2020 presidential primary, giving victories to Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bloomberg on the Democratic side and President Trump on the Republican. https://t.co/cRswTPm1oK pic.twitter.com/QYC5R0YUIR — UnionLeader.com (@UnionLeader) February 11, 2020

How the Primary Works

Unlike a caucus, primary works like any other election, where people vote at their polling locations during a specified time period. Polls open at different times, depending on the location. Many didn’t open until 11 a.m. Eastern, but some opened as early as 6 a.m. Most close at 7 p.m. but some may stay open until 8 p.m.

Candidates are only viable (and can only be allocated delegates) if they earn more than 15 percent of the vote. Delegates will be awarded proportionally. This is not a winner-take-all state.

Welcome back to the New Hampshire Primary fact series! Check out #1-5 above for info about our #FITN primary — happening tomorrow, Feb. 11. Today we're explaining delegate allocation! TL;DR – the certified election results are the source for official delegate counts. #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/8y1eqgrfKD — NH Democratic Party (@NHDems) February 10, 2020

The candidates on the New Hampshire ballot for the Democratic primary will include a number who have already dropped out. According to The Green Papers, the list includes:

Michael Bennet

Joe Biden

Cory A. Booker

Mosemarie Dora “Mosie” Boyd

Steve Bullock

Steve Burke

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, III

John Kevin Delaney

Jason Evritte Dunlap

Michael A. Ellinger

Tulsi Gabbard

Ben “Gleib” Gleiberman

Mark Stewart Greenstein

Kamala Harris

Henry Hewes

Amy Klobuchar

Tom Koos

Lorenz Kraus

Rita Krichevsky

Raymond Michael Moroz

Deval Patrick

Bernie Sanders

Joseph A. “Joe” Sestak, Jr.

Sam Sloan

Tom Steyer

David John Thistle

Thomas James Torgesen

Elizabeth Warren

Robert Carr “Robby” Wells, Jr.

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

In New Hampshire, 24 pledged delegates are at stake. The state has a total of 33 delegates. The 24 delegates are pledged based on the voting results in the primary, as long as a candidate gets at least 15 percent of the vote.

The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16. According to Ballotpedia, there will be 4,750 delegates total, including 3,979 pledged and 771 automatic (more commonly known as superdelegates.) In order to not have a contested convention, a candidate needs 1,991 pledged delegates on the first ballot. (Superdelegates aren’t allowed to vote on the first ballot.) If no candidate gets this majority of pledged delegates, then a second ballot (or more) will take place and both pledged and automatic delegates can vote this time. From then on, a candidate needs the majority of all delegates to win, which is more than 2,375 votes.

The Frontrunners

Recent New Hampshire polls have given some strong frontrunners for today’s primary, according to 538. An American Research Group poll for February 8-9 showed Sanders at 28 percent, Buttigieg at 20 percent, Biden at 13 percent, Klobuchar at 13 percent, and Warren at 11 percent. A University of New Hampshire poll for February 6-9 showed Sanders at 29 percent, Buttigieg at 22 percent, Biden at 11 percent, Warren at 10 percent, Klobuchar at 7 percent, and Gabbard at 5 percent.

A February 8-9 poll by Suffolk University showed Sanders at 27 percent, Buttigieg at 19 percent, Klobuchar at 14 percent, Biden at 12 percent, and Warren at 12 percent.

Many of the more recent polls have shown Sanders in first for New Hampshire, with Buttigieg gaining polling points and Klobuchar coming close to Biden or passing him in some results.

