How Many Attended Trump’s Colorado Springs Rally? Crowd Size & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump visited Colorado Springs, Colorado for a Thursday night rally on February 20, 2020 — the day after he held a large rally in Phoenix, Arizona that was attended by more than 14,000 people. Tonight’s rally had up to 20,000 in attendance, Denver Post reported. Read on to learn more and see crowd and overflow photos and videos from the rally.

The Venue that Seats Up to 10,000 Was Packed & Overflow Space Was Needed for Thousands More

Trump’s Colorado Springs “Keep America Great” rally started at 5 p.m. MST (7 p.m. Eastern), and it was held at the Broadmoor World Arena on Venetucci Blvd. The Broadmoor World Arena has a capacity of about 8,000, according to the arena’s website. However, the arena can also set up an additional 2,000 seats on the floor, creating a capacity of about 10,000 seats. Trump’s rally was packed with seats on the floor too today, according to photos and videos from the event.

According to Denver Post, up to 20,000 people attended the rally in Colorado Springs today. If local police release an official estimate, we will update the story with those numbers.

Here’s a video of the crowd.

Not an empty seat in sight… Thank you for everything you do, @realDonaldTrump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wFmYBuWHdD — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) February 21, 2020

People lined up more than 24 hours before the rally began. The line started on Wednesday morning, the day before the rally, Fox News reported. The parking lot was already at capacity by 9 a.m. on Thursday, KRDO reported. Trump began speaking at 4:45 p.m. local time and was finished by 7 p.m., KRDO shared.

Trump spent some time during the rally talking about the Democratic debate. He said that Amy Klobuchar “choked” during the debate and said that Mike Bloomberg (whom he calls “Mini Mike”) “didn’t do well.”

He also made fun of Pete Buttigieg and said the real winner of the debate was “Donald Trump.”

Trump predicted that Bernie Sanders will win the Democratic nomination and they’ll face off in the general election in November. “Crazy Bernie,” Trump said, referring to his nickname for Sanders.

Trump also poked fun at the Academy Awards. “The winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell is that about?” he asked.

And of course, Trump had choice words for the media too, even speaking out against Fox. “Fox doesn’t treat us the way they used to,” he said during his speech.

During the rally, he also spoke of World War II veterans and took a moment to honor them. He said that the 75th anniversary of the Iwo Jima battle is this week.

Thousands Gathered Outside in the Overflow Space to Watch the Rally on a Large Screen

Just like the rally in Phoenix, thousands gathered in overflow space outside because they couldn’t all fit in the venue. Here’s a photo.

The overflow crowd was massive.

Pres. @realDonaldTrump is walking out on stage RIGHT NOW. This picture was also just taken of the overflow crowd outside in the freezing cold to listen to him on loud speakers and show their support. We love you Colorado and we love this amazing America First movement! pic.twitter.com/e1TynzkmxF — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) February 21, 2020

Here’s another overflow photo.

🇺🇸Huge crowd inside, and massive overflow outside watching our great and SO fun to watch President Trump in Colorado Springs! What a week, 3 back-to-back Trump rallies!

…and he is just getting warmed up!#TrumpRallyColoradoSprings #KAG2020 #ColoradoTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/7e0yMO76xK — ❌Austere Scholar Todd🇺🇸 (@Adorable_Todd) February 21, 2020

Here’s a video of the crowd outside before the rally.

Here are more photos from the rally today.

Trump’s next rally is on Friday, February 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada at 12 p.m. Pacific. This rally will be the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Trump’s also just announced a rally on Friday, February 28 in North Charleston, South Carolina. This rally will be at 7 p.m. Eastern at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Then Trump has a rally scheduled for March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina at 7 p.m. Eastern. This rally will be at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Although tickets are needed for the rallies, attendance is still on a first-come-first-served basis.

