Are Children Immune to the Coronavirus? Updates About COVID-19 & Kids

One big question weighing on families’ minds as they face news about the coronavirus is just how at risk their children might be. With some diseases, children are in the higher-risk groups. But in other cases, like with chickenpox, it’s the adults who typically suffer more severe symptoms. So far, cases involving children and COVID-19 have been much milder. Here’s what we know.

Children May Have Milder Symptoms

Harvard Health Publishing answered the question about children and coronavirus, since some people are saying that children might be entirely immune. Although kids aren’t completely immune, they may have fewer symptoms.

Harvard Health writes:

Children, including very young children, can develop COVID-19. However, children tend to experience milder symptoms such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Some children have had severe complications, but this has been less common. Children with underlying health conditions may be at increased risk for severe illness.”

Children also might be less likely to catch the virus, but it’s too soon to know for sure. According to Science Alert, out of 44,000 cases in China, less than 1% (416) were in children ages nine or younger. There were also no deaths reported in children. In Australia as of March 4, only one child had caught the illness. But this may have more to do with exposure or the types of symptoms that children present.

It’s important to note that children are not completely immune to the coronavirus. Children may have severe complications, but it doesn’t happen as frequently as it does with adults. They’re more likely to have symptoms like a runny nose, cough, or fever. But as with adults, if they have underlying conditions then they might be at greater risk of developing severe symptoms.

In Connecticut, a child between the ages of 5 and 10 was just diagnosed with coronavirus, NBC Connecticut reported. The child is able to recover at home.

The CDC says that children are not at higher risk than adults. The CDC wrote: “Based on available evidence, children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults. While some children and infants have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up most of the known cases to date. You can learn more about who is most at risk for health problems if they have COVID-19 infection on CDC’s current Risk Assessment page.”

Children can help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the same way that adults can: by cleaning their hands with soap and water, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoiding sick people, and washing toys.

The symptoms of coronavirus in children are similar to adults. This is one disease that doesn’t produce different symptoms, just possibly milder ones. According to the CDC, symptoms that you might see in children include:

fever

runny nose

cough

vomiting and diarrhea

The CDC does not recommend masks for children, just as it doesn’t recommend them for adults if they are healthy. Only adults or children who have symptoms should wear masks, or people providing care to those who are sick.