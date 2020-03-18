WATCH: Florida Spring Breakers Party Despite Coronavirus in Viral Video

Coronavirus outbreak: Miami spring breakers vow to keep partying amid pandemicThousands of partying American university students who made their annual journey to Florida for spring break are having their celebrations interrupted as extraordinary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. In Miami, where bars, restaurants and nightclubs will close from 11 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, partying spring-breakers in the city's South Beach neighbourhood vowed to keep the party going. "If I get corona, I get corona," said Brady Sluder, a spring-breaker from Ohio. "At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying," he added. Miami's famed beaches will also be impacted by anti-coronavirus measures with a large section of South Beach now empty after it was closed off to visitors to prevent infections. For more info, please go to http://www.globalnews.ca Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB #GlobalNews #SpringBreak #CoronavirusOutbreak 2020-03-18T14:23:36.000Z

A group of college students and other partiers said that they would not let coronavirus stop them from having fun at spring break in Florida.

One Ohio man, Brady Sluder, said, “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying. You know, I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting, for Miami spring break for about two months we’ve had this trip planned. Two, three months, and we’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens.”

During the same interview package, other revelers expressed their regret at Florida Governor Ron De Santis’ decree that all bars and nightclubs in the state had to close. One, Brianna Leeder, complained that the decision was “messing up [her] spring break.”

Many experts had expressed concern about the number of people who had been gathering in Florida for the annual spring break celebrations. This partying coming at a time when even the president had called for Americans to practice “social distancing” as a means to deal with the spread of COVID-19.

Sluder writes on his Twitter bio that he “makes music.” According to his SoundCloud page, Sluder goes by the moniker “Slud” in his rapping career. In August 2019, Sluder said that he had his first gig, opening for fellow Ohio rapper, Justin Stone, in Cincinnati. Sluder’s first song, “Never Turn Around,” was uploaded to his SoundCloud page in March 2019.

Sluder was a 2019 graduate of Milford High School in Milford, Ohio, where he was a baseball and basketball prospect. Sluder’s Hudl profile refers for him being a 6-foot-4, 180 pound small or power forward. While Sluder was a pitcher for the school’s baseball team. Sluder said in an October 2018 tweet that he had received an over from Muskingum University, a private liberal arts school in New Concord, Ohio. It’s not clear if Sluder took up the offer to attend the school.

