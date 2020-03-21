WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo Puts Penguins on Live Stream Amid Coronavirus

Since the Cincinnati zoo closed its doors to the public for the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been live streaming different animals online for the public. Every day since March 16,t he zoo has put a different animal on a live stream, showing the public a hippo, a porcupine, an ocelot, a sloth and lions.

This measure is primarily aimed at kids, to help parents who have kids at home from school and “make the hiatus fun and educational.” However, anyone who is at home because of the quarantine can enjoy a break, look at the zoo’s different animals and learn a bit more about them. The “Home Safari” series takes place every day at 3 p.m. Eastern, and the animal featured today is the penguin.

Sound on! The penguins are pretty excited they get to be featured on today’s Home Safari!!! Tune in to Facebook at 3pm EDT. You can view any past Home Safaris by scrolling down our Facebook feed. They remain on our page even after the live feed has ended. https://t.co/98CDXDtpVU pic.twitter.com/XzFdDevtAC — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 21, 2020

The live stream for the penguins will start at 3 p.m. Eastern today and will be available here and in this article when it’s live.

Many Different Animals, Including a Hippo and Lions, Have Already Been Featured

Anyone who misses the live stream can still view the video afterward. The Fiona the Hippo video is available here:

The porcupine video with Rico the porcupine is also available for viewing here:

The video with Sihil the ocelot from March 18 is available to watch here:

Thursday’s video with the sloths Moe and Lightning is available to check out here:

The video featuring lions John and Imani is available to watch again here:

In addition to keeping the video on its Facebook after the live stream, the zoo will post it on its website and YouTube channel. They also include some fun activities on their website for kids to do during or after the educational video. For those watching the video live, they can ask questions in the chat that the zoo staff can answer during the live stream.

The Zoo Has a Lot of Different Animals They Can Feature on the Home Safari Series

Let us know: What animals are you hoping to see on our future Home Safaris? https://t.co/GDpLTYf36L—

Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 18, 2020

The zoo only announces the next featured animal once the day’s live stream is over. The zoo is home to a number of exciting animals, though, like giraffes, a polar bear and a red panda, so it’s possible that these will appear on the live stream series soon.

The Cincinnati zoo has also asked the public for suggestions about what animals they’d like to see on the Home Safari series.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is another animal center that has live streams of its animals available to the public during the aquarium’s closure.

Though @MontereyAq is closed, our webcams are still streaming. Until we reopen, you can check in on the sea otters,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Julie Packard (@juliepackard) March 14, 2020

The tweet reads: “Though [Monterey Bay Aquarium] is closed, our webcams are still streaming. Until we reopen, you can check in on the sea otters, sway with the kelp forest, find tranquility with the jellies and look for wildlife out on Monterey Bay.”

