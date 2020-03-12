WATCH: Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing In Hospital Parking Lots

After hospitals in Australia successfully implemented the process of drive-thru coronavirus testing, America is starting to roll out the same format. ABC News shared a video of Australia’s first drive-thru testing practice taking place in the Repatriation Hospital’s parking lot in Adelaide, in which nurses stand outside in protective clothing to test patients driving up in their vehicles.

Before people are allowed to visit the drive-thru service and get samples tested, they must first visit their general practitioner for authorization. During the test, nurses administer a swab test from the back of a person’s throat and nose. The drive-thru station announced it can test a new patient every 20 minutes and would be open 9 hours a day.

Australia now has drive-thru coronavirus testing. South Korea has it. Germany has it. What the hell is happening in America?? pic.twitter.com/vFPUp1XkEf — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) March 10, 2020

SA Pathology’s clinical services director Dr. Dodd told SBS News, “GPs, for a variety of reasons, are not able to easily collect specimens so this will be a useful alternative to send patients for specimen collection. We believe this will be effective in supporting isolation and barriers for patients with respiratory infections.”

Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Has Opened In Coloradom, Minnestoa, Illinois & More

The drive-thru model is slowly rolling out stateside. As of March 12, the Advocate Good Shephard Hospital in Lake County is offering up the more convenient service to test for COVID-19. Following the same plan as Adelaide’s hospital, all patients must first receive authorization from their general practitioner before going to the drive-thru center.

Advocate Aurora shared in a statement: “Preparing for pandemics is not new and our expert infection preventionists, physicians and nurses are trained and ready for this. We have held simulation exercises for treating COVID-19 patients, have plans in place to address increased patient volume and have implemented visitor restrictions.”

READ NEXT: O.J. Simpson Joke About Coronavirus & Murder Trial Goes Viral