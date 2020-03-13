Gabrielle ‘Britney’ Ujlaky Found Dead: Search for Nevada Teen Ends in Tragedy

Gabrielle ‘Britney’ Ujlaky is the 16-year-old Nevada woman who was found dead in Elko County on March 12, four days after she was last seen.

A Facebook post from an Ujlaky family friend in a group set up to help the search efforts confirmed the tragic news. Elko is located 300 miles east of Reno, Nevada.

According to a missing poster created by Ujlaky’s loved ones, she was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on March 8 at Spring Creek High School in Elko. Ujlaky was getting into an F-150 truck with a male driver who was in his early twenties or late teens. Ujlaky was 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighed 165 pounds. Ujlaky had brown eyes, blonde hair and a piercing in her nose. When she was last seen, Ujlaky was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

An update on a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help Ujlaky’s family simply reads, “Britney has been found, these funds will go to the family to help with preparations. It is with a heavy heart I post this update. Rest In Peace beloved Britney!” At the time of writing, the page has raised over $12,500. The goal of the page is $20,000.

On her Instagram page, Ujlaky wrote in her bio section, “Wild child 💕☀️ party hard you’re only young for so long 🤪 I just wanna drink smoke and love my man to some reggae ♥️ 216 on a Saturday night 🌹♊️.” The line, “I just wanna drink smoke and love my man to some reggae,” is a reference to the song, “Love & Reggae,” by Collie Buddz.

