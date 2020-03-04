Martha MacCallum Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Martha MacCallum married her husband, David Gregory, in 1992. The couple has three children together.

MacCallum was born in Buffalo, New York, in January 1964. MacCallum was raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. MacCallum’s Father Was a Manager in IBM

According to MacCallum and Gregory’s New York Times wedding announcement, her father, Douglas, was a manager with IBM in New Jersey. While her mother, Elizabeth, worked in sales for Murphy Realty in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Sadly, MacCallum’s mother passed away in April 2013 at the age of 78. Elizabeth MacCallum is interned at the famous Woodlawn Cemetary in The Bronx, New York.

2. MacCallum’s Grandfather Was a Republican Activist

Douglas MacCallum was a member and Chairman of the White Plains Republican City Committee and also served as County Leader and Chairman of the Westchester County Republican Committee. Between 1955 and 1963, Douglas served as a White Plains City Councilman.

MacCallum’s grandfather died in May 2000 at the age of 97.

3. MacCallum’s Husband & Daughter Are Both Graduates of Villanova

MacCallum’s husband and their daughter, Elizabeth, are graduates of Villanova University. Elizabeth MacCallum graduated after studying political science at the school.

In 2018, MacCallum told the Philadelphia Inquirer about her feelings on the school’s basketball program saying, “I think Jay Wright has just built an incredible franchise. He provides such an amazing spirit for that team and sets a standard that I think is so unique in college basketball and so admirable. I just have respect for the school and Father Peter and Jay Wright. I think they’re incredible leaders. I interviewed both of them after they won their first national championship [in 2016]. We’re not buddies or anything, but I certainly admire them.”

4. MacCallum Credits Her Mother’s Family With Turning Her Into a Patriots Fan

MacCallum said in a 2020 interview that her mother’s family in Massachusetts helped to turn her into a Patriots fan. During the interview, MacCallum said that in her youth she rooted for the New York Jets. MacCallum said, “I still sort of quietly cheer for them to someday get their act together and make a comeback.” MacCallum also mentioned that in her younger years, she worked as a waitress in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

5. MacCallum’s Uncle Harry Gray Was Killed in Iwo Jima

In February 2020, MacCallum discovered during a Fox News feature that her uncle, Harry Gray, was killed in Iwo Jima.

