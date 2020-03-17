SoulCycle Closes All 99 Of Its Studios During Coronavirus Outbreak

On Monday, March 16, 2020, SoulCycle announced on its Instagram page that the company will be temporarily closing all 99 of its studio locations for the first time in the company’s history. The closures come as the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, has spread worldwide and caused a global pandemic.

The 99 studios SoulCycle is temporarily closing are located worldwide, with most of its studios located in the United States and the United Kingdom. Leading up to the announcement of closures, SoulCycle released a tweet expressing concern for the safety of its members during the current global pandemic. The current closure of all 99 studio locations is the first time that all locations have been closed simultaneously, whereas previously individual locations have been closed due to renovations and repairs.

The closure of SoulCycle studios, as well as many other fitness clubs, comes on the heels of widespread school closures and major cities, such as San Francisco, asking residents to shelter-in-place in efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 strain of Coronavirus.

SoulCycle opened in 2006 and has grown to become a global powerhouse in spin and stationary cycling. Since its inception, SoulCycle has opened studios internationally. As SoulCycle has become a household name, the boutique fitness environment it offers has drawn both praise and critique, most recently with a comedy sketch on Saturday Night Live.

The company has attempted to adapt to new technologies as competitors have threatened the sale of memberships. Notably, SoulCycle saw a decrease in sales with the introduction of the Peloton Bike. In response, SoulCycle introduced its “SoulCycle: At Home” stationary bike for customers to be able to enjoy virtual classes from the comfort of their own homes. The new product from SoulCycle retails at $2,500.

Other Gyms Are Closing During The Pandemic

On March 16, 2020, LA Fitness announced that it will close all of its locations until April 1, 2020. In a post to the company’s Instagram page, LA Fitness cited a need to “reduce the spread of the virus and with that as our guide, have made the difficult decision to close all of our clubs to the public until April 1st.” While admitting that the closure of clubs will come as an inconvenience to members, LA Fitness encouraged members to continue to exercise at home for the time being.

OrangeTheory is another fitness gym chain that has announced closures. As of March 16, 2020, OrangeTheory stated in an email to its members that it will close immediately with the intent to reopen on March 31, 2020. In its closure message, OrangeTheory said that, “To limit the spread of germs, we’ve decided to suspend partner workouts until further notice.” For additional information, members are invited to reach out to the managers of individual locations.

The YMCA has closed the majority of its branches in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Without giving specific dates, the YMCA said that it will close for approximately two weeks. In addition to the other fitness clubs, Equinox and Gold’s Gym have issued temporary closures for their respective locations.

