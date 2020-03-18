Target Starts ‘Seniors Only’ Hours for Elderly During Coronavirus Outbreak

Target is starting special shopping hours for seniors and other at-risk individuals during the coronavirus outbreak. They are also limiting their store hours to allow for more time to stock up shelves. Every Wednesday starting March 18, seniors and other vulnerable guests will have a dedicated shopping time for one hour when the stores first open.

Special Shopping Hours Are Every Wednesday for the First Hour

Target’s special shopping hours are taking place every Wednesday for the first hour that a store is open. A note on Target’s website reads: “We’ll also reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.”

The stores are also closing by 9 p.m. every day, or earlier if the stores’ regular shopping hours were earlier than that.

It’s important to note that Target’s special shopping hour isn’t just for seniors, but it’s also for any vulnerable customers.

To find out exactly what time your Target store opens, see the store locator here.

Target is doing more to ensure the safety and health of their customers. According to their website: “Health and safety is our first priority, and we’ve put a number of additional steps in place to protect them as they shop, including adding payroll hours to support more rigorous cleaning routines, including ensuring guest-facing surfaces like checklanes and touchscreens are cleaned at least every 30 minutes. We’ve also ceased food sampling in our stores out of an abundance of caution.”

Target’s website didn’t note how it would ensure that only people with underlying conditions or the elderly shopped during the first hour on Wednesdays. Under their FAQ section, when answering how they would enforce an age minimum, the site simply notes: “Target is making the first hour we are open on Wednesdays available to the most vulnerable guests, including the elderly, at this time. We are asking other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.”

Target will be maintaining item limits during this shopping time frame too, the site notes.

What are underlying health conditions, which qualify someone to shop at Target an hour early on Wednesdays? Target hasn’t specifically listed those, but the CDC has a set of guidelines where they list underlying conditions that might make someone more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Here’s a direct quote from the CDC’s document about underlying conditions involving the coronavirus.

Blood disorders (e.g., sickle cell disease or on blood thinners)

Chronic kidney disease as defined by your doctor. Patient has been told to avoid or reduce the dose of medications because kidney disease, or is under treatment for kidney disease, including receiving dialysis

Chronic liver disease as defined by your doctor. (e.g., cirrhosis, chronic hepatitis) Patient has been told to avoid or reduce the dose of medications because liver disease or is under treatment for liver disease.

Compromised immune system (immunosuppression) (e.g., seeing a doctor for cancer and treatment such as chemotherapy or radiation, received an organ or bone marrow transplant, taking high doses of corticosteroids or other immunosuppressant medications, HIV or AIDS)

Current or recent pregnancy in the last two weeks

Endocrine disorders (e.g., diabetes mellitus)

Metabolic disorders (such as inherited metabolic disorders and mitochondrial disorders)

Heart disease (such as congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure and coronary artery disease)

Lung disease including asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (chronic bronchitis or emphysema) or other chronic conditions associated with impaired lung function or that require home oxygen

Neurological and neurologic and neurodevelopment conditions [including disorders of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerve, and muscle such as cerebral palsy, epilepsy (seizure disorders), stroke, intellectual disability, moderate to severe developmental delay, muscular dystrophy, or spinal cord injury].

You can read more about underlying conditions here.