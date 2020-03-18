Tweet on Bernie Sanders Dropping Out ‘Absolutely False,’ Aide Says

Bernie Sanders is not dropping out of the presidential race, Sanders’ communications director tweeted Wednesday, contradicting a widely circulated tweet saying that Axios was reporting that Sanders was going to suspend his campaign.

Mike Casca, Sanders’ communications director, said a tweet about the suspension of Sanders’ campaign was “absolutely false.”

Casca was responding to a tweet from Laura Litvan, a reporter for Bloomberg News. Litvan’s tweet, which has since been deleted, read: “*BERNIE SANDERS TO SUSPEND PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN: AXIOS.”

Axios, though, had not published a story reporting that Sanders was dropping out. The news outlet did publish a story Wednesday morning reporting that the Sanders campaign would suspend its Facebook advertising campaign.

Faiz Shakir, Sanders’ campaign manager, said in a statement earlier Wednesday morning that Sanders would be “having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign” after losing three primaries to former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

New statement from Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir after last night’s primary results. It notes the next primaries are 3 weeks away and Sanders will be talking with his supporters “to assess his campaign.” No mention of Sanders’ losses in all the contests last night. pic.twitter.com/OQ4aJedYaU — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 18, 2020

The series of tweets came a day after Sanders lost the Florida, Illinois and Arizona primaries to Joe Biden. Fivethirtyeight’s forecast gives Biden a 99 percent chance to win a majority of pledged delegates, making Sanders an extreme longshot to win the nomination. Biden also has a 19-point lead over Sanders in Fivethirtyeight’s national polling average.

