Katelyn Sweet, Kyle Larson’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kyle Larson is a professional racecar driver who has been under fire for using a racial epithet while on a live Twitch stream during the iRacing Pro Series event. Due to his actions, NASCAR and his team, Chip Ganassi Racing, have suspended him indefinitely.

Larson is a 27-year-old Japanese-American driver and a graduate of the NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. iRacing is a realistic online simulation and there have been events held with NASCAR drivers and other professional drivers since the races have been suspended due to the coronavirus.

In addition to being a professional driver, Larson is also married to Katelyn Sweet and is the father of two kids. Here’s what you need to know about Katelyn Sweet Larson, Kyle Larson’s wife:

1. The Two Dated a Long Time & Got Married in 2018

I know I know…. It’s about time!! Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!! Off to New Zealand we go! 💍 Love you @Katelyn_Sweet pic.twitter.com/g10pMYIUE5 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) December 22, 2017

Kyle Larson announced his engagement to Katelyn Sweet on December 22, 2017. He joked on Twitter that their engagement was a long time coming. They tied the knot in September of 2018, after Katelyn gave birth to their second child. Larson’s team, Chip Ganassi Racing, posted the news on their Twitter, congratulating the happy couple.

Congrats to the newly wedded Mr. and Mrs. Larson! We wish you both a lifetime of love, joy and checkered flags! #TeamLarson pic.twitter.com/IX8RXemyHz — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) September 26, 2018

2. They Have Two Young Kids Together, Owen & Audrey

Kyle and Katelyn have two kids together. Owen Miyata Larson was born on December 22, 2014. In 2017, Katelyn announced on Instagram that she was expecting her second child in May 2018.

Audrey Layne Larson was born on May 7, 2018. The family is very close, and Katelyn posts a lot of pictures of the four of them doing activities together. They are also frequently pictured attending Kyle’s events and are very supportive of his career.

3. She Is the Sister of Professional Driver Brad Sweet

Katelyn is the sister of Brad Sweet, a former NASCAR driver and World of Outlaw sprint driver. He started his career in 2008 driving in midget cars and sprint cars, and then stock cars in 2009.

He currently drives the NAPA Auto Parts and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet number 49 for Kasey Kahne Racing. His profile says that he “became a superstar in his own right in the USAC racing world with victories including the Belleville Midget Nationals, the Knoxville Midget Nationals and both the Sprint Car and Midget “Four Crown Nationals” at Eldora Speedway.” It adds that in “2016 Sweet won a career high eight races and also captured a series high 13 quick time awards.”

4. She Is Athletic & Used to Compete in Horseback Riding & Jumping Events

Katelyn is athletic and has posted about being a runner, something she started just a few years ago. On February 19, 2019, she posted that she had just started running, and finished her first half marathon. She wrote: “If you would have told me 5 months ago to run a mile, I would complain and could barely get through it! Well thanks to [fitness trainers] I ran 13.1 miles in my first half marathon!”

She also used to ride horses competitively, which she mentioned in an Instagram comment that she did for 6 years when she was younger.

5. She Was Caught Shotgunning a Beer After Her Husband’s Win in 2019

Katelyn was captured shotgunning a beer in the victory lane after Kyle won the Dover NASCAR race in October 2019. According to one article, Kyle Larson then said “Oh no, they got it on camera,” to which Katelyn laughed, “That’s great.”

A couple of months later, at the NASCAR Awards, the clip was played on the big screen and Katelyn, in her evening gown, shotgunned a beer once again. The clip can be viewed here:

There goes our hero, @mrs_klarson! After shotgunning a beer at the @MonsterMile, @KyleLarsonRacin's wife did it again at the @NASCAR Awards! pic.twitter.com/rgQAGwdf1d — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) December 6, 2019

