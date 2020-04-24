WATCH: Donald Trump to Philip Rucker: ‘I’m the President & You’re Fake News’

President Donald Trump took aim at The Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker during Thursday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing. During the press conference, President Trump spoke about the potential of warmer temperatures slowing down the spread of COVID-19. He also asked Dr. Deborah Birx, another member of the task force, to look into possibly injecting sunlight into an individual to kill the coronavirus.

During the press conference, Rucker said, “Respectfully sir, you’re the President and people tuning in to these briefings they want to get information and guidance, and want to know what to do. They’re not looking for rumors.”

Trump answered, “Hey Phil, I’m the President and you’re fake news. And you know what else I’ll say to you? I’ll say very nicely, I know you well. Because I know the guy, I see what he writes. He’s a total faker.” He then said that using sunlight and heat to kill the virus is just a suggestion.

The President said about the Department of Homeland Security’s Bill Bryan, “I’m just here to present talent. I’m here to present ideas because we want ideas to get rid of this thing. And if heat is good, and if sunlight is good, that’s a great thing as far as I’m concerned.”

President Trump Spoke About Potentially Injecting Sunlight to Kill the Coronavirus

During the briefing, President Trump spoke about potentially using light to kill COVID-19 via injection. He also referred to light acting as a sort of disinfectant.

“So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it?” Trump asked Dr. Birx.

President Trump continued, “And then I said, [suppose] you brought the light inside the body, in which you can do, either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you’re going to test that too? Sounds interesting. Right and then I see the disinfectant knocks it out in a minute, one minute. Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside or almost a cleaning. As you know it gets inside the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

