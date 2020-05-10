California Surfer Killed in Shark Attack Near Sand Dollar Beach

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shark attack while surfing in California on Saturday afternoon, May 9. The victim’s name has not been released, but authorities have notified the family. Read on to learn more about what happened and see a map of the location.

The attack occurred while the man was surfing off Manresa State Beach in Santa Cruz County, KTLA 5 reported. He was surfing on the north end of Monterey Bay, California State Parks said in a statement.

The man was attacked off Sand Dollar Beach at Manresa State Beach. You can see a map shared by Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office of where the attack occurred below. When the first call came in, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office noted on Facebook: “State Parks is responding to a shark bite at Sand Dollar Beach in Santa Cruz County. Please avoid area and water. All press inquiries and questions should be directed to State Parks.”

First responders told NBC Bay Area that there were two other surfers in the water when the attack occurred. The flyer below, shared by Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, was also seen on the beach near the attack.

Gabe McKenna, public safety superintendent, told Santa Cruz Sentinel that the attack happened one mile south of Manresa State Beach’s main parking lot. A citizen notified a lifeguard on patrol about the attack, and the water was cleared one mile north and south. The beach will be closed through Wednesday.

A drone photographer had been observing dozens of great white sharks in the area, but said that none showed signs of predatory behavior, AP reported. Eric Mailander told KRON 4 that he counted 15 sharks while on his boat on Saturday morning. You can see drone footage of sharks swimming in the area a couple of days before the attack below.

The day before the attack, KSBW8 reported that great white sharks had returned to what is known as “shark park” off New Brighton, Seacliff and Manresa State Park beaches.

The species of shark that attacked him is not yet known.

In March, a paddleboarder narrowly missed a shark who bit his board near 38th Avenue near Capitola, Santa Cruz Sentinel reported. At the time, several beaches in the area were closed for five days as a precautionary measure.

Today’s attack was the third fatal shark attack in Northern California since 1984, Daily Mail reported. In 2004, a 17-foot great white shark killed a diver in Mendocino County. In 1984, a 16-foot great white shark killed a man at Pigeon Point.

As of May 5, Manresa State Beach is closed to vehicular access, the website notes. The beach is completely closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day with no public access, and the beach is only open to local residents at other times due to COVID-19. No sitting or sunbathing at the beach is allowed at the beach at this time and individuals must maintain a distance of six feet or more.

