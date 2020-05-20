Michigan Residents Evacuated As Edenville Dam Breaks, Sanford Dam In Danger

The Edenville and Sanford Dams of Michigan‘s Midland County have failed, forcing Michigan residents to evacuate.

URGENT ALERT: Midland County 911 reporting the Sanford Dam is in imminent danger of collapse. All residents along the lake and river need to evacuate immediately. — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) May 19, 2020

At around noon, both the Edenville and Sanford dams were holding, according to the city’s website. However, the National Weather Service reported “life-threatening flash flooding” from the failure of the Edenville dam as the result of heavy rains and the swell of the Tittabawassee River around 7:30 p.m. EST. Midland County also reported that the Sanford Dam failed at 8:49 p.m. EST.

The Edenville dam holds back the Tittabawassee River, which the city expected to crest at 30.6 feet by 2 a.m. on May 20. Another river, Rifle River, reached its major flood stage as well, the National Weather Service reported.

The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for Rouge, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Tittabawassee Rivers and a flash flood emergency for locations downstream of the Edenville dam.

This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas downstream from the Edenville Dam along the Tittabawassee River. The nearest downstream town is Sanford Dam…located about 7 miles from the Edenville Dam. Areas downstream from the Edenville Dam along the Tittabawassee River should be prepared for flooding.

Midland County’s Alert Center is advising Michigan residents to check their special map and select the “Dam Failure” layer to see if they live in any of the shaded areas; those who do are being told to evacuate. There is also a potential flood map being circulated by the alert center.

One point of evacuation is listed as the Midland High School on 1301 Eastlawn Dr.

