TRACE Act: Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush’s COVID-19 Bill, HR 6666, Sparks Backlash

Illinois U.S. Rep. Bobby L. Rush’s $100 billion grant program proposed in the H.R. 6666 TRACE bill has sparked backlash from those who believe it would be unconstitutional.

Rush introduced the H.R. 6666 TRACE Act (formally known as the COVID-19 Testing, Reaching and Contracting Everyone Act) May 1. The Act would create grants for health care, school-based, academic and nonprofit entities to run mobile testing sites and hire staff to test.

However, the Action Network started a petition called “Stop the Unconstitutional, Illegal TRACE Act (HR 6666)” to prevent the bill from being adopted by Congress.

“It is a stunningly illegal power grab beyond what the Constitution offers the Congress, and an outright assault on the people to be deplored by all,” the petition read. “And, it is also a massive waste of $100 billion – allocated for 2020 alone.”

The petition has gathered 3,898 signatures of the 6,400 that are required.

The Bill Is Still in the Committee Phase

Absolutely. My bill, the COVID-19 TRACE Act (H.R. 6666) would create a $100 BILLION grant program for local organizations to hire, train, and pay individuals to operate mobile testing units and conduct contact tracing in hot spots and medically underserved areas. https://t.co/5YGK34ifsU — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) May 5, 2020

On his website, Rush said, “Until we have a vaccine to defeat this dreaded disease, contact tracing in order to understand the full breadth and depth of the spread of this virus is the only way we will be able to get out from under this.”

His words echo those of Dr. Crystal Watson, lead author of a recent report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, which says that contract tracing is essential to reopening the country.

“In order to save lives, reduce COVID-19’s burden on our healthcare system, ease strict social distancing measures, and confidently make progress toward returning to work and school, the United States must implement a robust and comprehensive system to identify all COVID-19 cases and trace all close contacts of each identified case.”

Rush’s bill has arrived at a time when Democrats, according to CNBC, have been looking to pass another coronavirus relief bill that could cost roughly $2 trillion by next week. Such a bill would include funds for testing and contract tracing around the country.

Co-signers of Rush’s bill include Reps. Rashida Talib of Michigan, Gwen Moore of Wisconsin, Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida and Steve Cohen of Tennessee. Only one Republican, Jefferson Van Drew out of New Jersey, signed on as an author.

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Backlash To the Bill Has Been Strong

HR6666 introduced by Rep Bobby Rush of IL to allow HHS to grant entities to test and contact trace US citizens and even at their own homes. Let’s keep America the land of the free, @realDonaldTrump. THAT BILL IS TYRANNY! — C (@C33886622) May 7, 2020

In addition to the petition, Rush has received a fair amount of social media backlash, mainly out of concern for privacy.

Reactions on Twitter have ranged from Third Reich and Hitler comparisons, to people suggesting that Rush wants to hire spies, make lepers of those who are identified as sick and waste money.

Senate Republicans have been working on their own bill focused on contract tracing privacy to “provide all Americans with more transparency, choice, and control over the collection and use of their personal health, geolocation, and proximity data (and) hold businesses accountable to consumers if they use personal data to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A draft of the bill, called the COVID-19 Consumer Data Protection Act, would also encourage more transparency about what people’s information is being used for among phone companies, such as Apple, and data collectors, such as Google.