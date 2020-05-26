Missi Wimberly: Alabama Woman Gets Backlash for COVID-19 Pedicure Tweet

Many businesses have been reopening their doors in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns, but with more strict sanitization and social distancing guidelines. On May 23, Missi Wimberly of Birmingham, Alabama, posted a tweet about the nail salon staff wearing face shields while she received a pedicure.

The tweet has since been circulating on social media and Wimberly received some backlash on Twitter for her comments. Her tweets have since been set to private, but the original tweet posted has been captured below:

The caption reads: “I am SO thankful businesses are opening back up. But this is what I had to look at while I got a pedicure today. Apparently my feet are contagious? It’s almost more depressing to be in an environment where people act afraid to be touched than to stay home. #stopsocialdistancing.”

Many people took to Twitter to voice their reactions to the tweet. Actor Misha Collins posted:

I’m so sorry you had to look at a face shield while getting your nails done today. I only hope the families of the 100,000 Americans who have already died from this virus can show you adequate sympathy for your terrible frustrations. https://t.co/YkQwPoYDPY — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) May 26, 2020

He wrote: “I’m so sorry you had to look at a face shield while getting your nails done today. I only hope the families of the 100,000 Americans who have already died from this virus can show you adequate sympathy for your terrible frustrations.”

Yashar Ali posted:

How are these people real????? You got your pedicure @missiwimberly, the nail tech got to make some money. What more do you want? https://t.co/M7dxYkYMcr — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 26, 2020

His tweet reads: “How are these people real????? You got your pedicure @missiwimberly, the nail tech got to make some money. What more do you want?”

Another tweet reads: “Missi, I feel nothing but pity for you. She was wearing the PPE as much for your protection as for her own. Talk about ungrateful! 100,000 people dead, many more sick & you’re complaining about your pedicurist protecting herself & you?!?! Smh. #KeepSocialDistancing.”

Wimberly Responded to the Criticism in a Series of Tweets She Posted on May 25

Wimberly acknowledged the backlash that she received and posted a series of tweets responding to the criticism. She started by saying that she received hateful comments on her Twitter and Facebook accounts and she wanted to clarify her remarks. She continued, “If you are scared of this virus, STAY HOME. Don’t shame the rest of us who aren’t scared. #Karen.”

She then spoke about the nail salon in question, saying that she loves it, has been going for years and the staff knows her and her daughters well. She added, “It’s not their fault they work for a company forcing them to comply with ridiculous rules to avoid liability.”

She explained that her husband is a doctor but he hasn’t seen any coronavirus patients in the area:

My husband is a doctor and owns a large, very successful practice. He is also the medical director of lots of large nursing homes here in the area. He has taken care of ZERO Covid patients. Hear me: ZERO. If any of you are worried about this virus, stay home. Don’t shame the rest of us who aren’t scared and who live like we have a working immune system. Wash your hands. Be thoughtful. But- my goodness – LIVE. I will never cower to fear pandering. It’s sad so many do.

Later in the day, she added another response, saying “I appreciate all of your sweet messages, friends. These lunatics on twitter do not bother me for one second. The level of hatred and hostility from them says nothing about me and everything about them. Makes me really sad for our nation, tbh. But I’m ok! Y’all have a great night!”

Shortly after posting that tweet, Wimberly set her social media accounts to private.

Wimberly Is a Birmingham, Alabama, Mother of 5 & the Wife of Doctor Lee Wimberly

Wimberly is married to Lee Wimberly, a Birmingham-area doctor, and the two have five children together, including one who just graduated from high school, according to Facebook posts. Wimberly’s LinkedIn page states that she’s a health, wellness and fitness professional, while her Twitter profile adds that she’s a “wife, mom of 5, Christ follower, volunteer, Samford alum and UGA football fanatic.”

She’s married to Lee Wimberly, an internal medicine specialist based in Birmingham. He has a blog where he writes about his practice and his faith and general reflections.

READ NEXT: When Is the Second Wave of Coronavirus? Will It Happen?