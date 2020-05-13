California Police Officer Fired for Refusing to Enforce Stay-at-Home Order, He Says

Officer Jordan Duncan says he was fired from the Lodi Police Department in California when he questioned the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order, according to his wife and a GoFundMe page set up to help him.

Duncan is the son of Jon Duncan, a pastor in Lodi who has defied the state’s stay-at-home order, saying it’s a violation of freedom of religion.

“This is my son. He is a good and honorable man. He took a stand for what was right, refused to close businesses, and would not rob people of their livelihoods or freedom. When no one else was brave, he was,” Pastor Duncan wrote on his Facebook page.

A GoFundMe page was established by Jenny Miller to help Officer Duncan. As of May 13, 2020, it had raised more than $26,000. “Officer Jordan Duncan was recently fired from the Lodi Police Department in California for questioning and ultimately refusing to enforce the COVID19 stay-at-home order,” it reads.

According to CBS Local, Duncan worked for the police department for four months and city officials stopped short of saying he was fired but confirmed “an April separation date” and pointed to a “recent ruling which calls the stay-at-home order ‘lawful,'” saying police officers can’t pick which laws to enforce.

The television station reported that a car parked in Duncan’s driveway bore “Reopen letters” on it. Heavy has reached out to the Lodi police chief and both Duncans for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

The GoFundMe Page Says Officer Duncan ‘Sacrificed His own Livelihood’ & His Wife Says He Wasn’t Willing to Shut Down Businesses

Duncan’s wife, Anna Duncan, shared this quote on her Facebook page, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

She wrote on May 1:

This applies to law enforcement as well! Three weeks ago my husband was fired by the Lodi police department for questioning these unconstitutional orders. He spoke to his supervisors and presented case law defending his stance. He wasn’t willing to shutdown someone’s business and destroy their livelihood and subsequently their life. He swore an oath to uphold the constitution as it is the highest law in the land. It’s time to stand up! Law enforcement officers have a voice and must choose. If they don’t start using their voice now and simply follow orders they may be complicit in the violating of our rights. We need officers who will boldly defend the constitution. What I saw today at the Capitol wasn’t that. We are peaceful protesters there was no need to make threats with teargas and arrests.

The GoFundMe page says that Duncan did not want to ruin the lives of citizens and small business owners.

“Officer Duncan sacrificed his own livelihood instead of ruining the lives of civilians and small business owners and shutting down churches with the enforcement he would be required to execute under orders from his superiors,” it says.

“Officer Duncan and his wife are close friends of mine. I know them well and have known their family for many years. They have two very young children and they need your help and support! Funds received will be given to Officer Duncan and his family for general expenses and legal fees. Let’s show this courageous officer just how much we appreciate his stand, his honor, and his sacrifice.”

The GoFundMe page filled with well wishes. “I admire your discretion and awareness of the role common sense plays in circumstances such as these. Thank you for your integrity to the people over the government,” wrote one woman.

“Thank you Jordan. May God bless you through this process. Sometimes doing the right thing causes hardships for us but the Lord turns these trials into blessings for His glory and your benefit in the long run!” wrote another.

A man who donated wrote that he hoped Officer Duncan would become a national voice on the issues, writing, “I donated because I think people that take a stand for all of us and get screwed out of their livelihood should be able to rely on We The People to have their backs. I hope you will continue on to be a national voice in the matters of integrity and honor within the law enforcement community.”

A man who described himself as Jordan’s friend wrote on Pastor Duncan’s Facebook page:

Jordan is a friend of mine. He NEVER refused a direct order to enforce the shut downs of churches or businesses. He did go to his sergeant and explain that what they were doing was unconstitutional and that these kind of orders were never voted on by anyone. He also explained that each officer who would do these things would be personally open to law suits. He came to Lodi after four years with the sheriffs department. I could say much more. Trust me, he is a good and honest man. Please contact your City Counsel. We need good cops and he has a family to support.

Duncan Is the Son of Lodi Pastor Jon Duncan, Who Held Services in the Streets After Law Enforcement Ordered the Church Not to Gather Inside

Watch as police block church services on Palm Sunday amid coronavirus crisisCross Culture Christian Center Pastor Jon Duncan describes how his Palm Sunday services were canceled amid coronavirus crisis in Lodi, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Duncan later offered curbside prayer and sermon notes to his congregation. Video by: Daniel Kim READ MORE: https://bit.ly/39NY2uk More from The Sacramento Bee: Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2taRLFR Twitter: https://twitter.com/sacbee_news Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sacramentobee Website: https://www.sacbee.com Digital news subscription: https://bit.ly/2uu9SYs 2020-04-06T20:40:00Z

According to CBS Local, Jordan Duncan’s dad is Lodi pastor Jon Duncan. One of Jordan’s neighbors told CBS of the officer: “He’s a great guy, a great kid. He’s probably one of the most honest they’ve got on the force. Like I said, he was put in a tough position.”

KRCA reported that health officials and law enforcement officers ordered Jon Duncan’s Cross Culture Christian Center to shut down. The church was locked out of services on Palm Sunday, according to KRCA.

A public health officer sent the church an order prohibiting assembly.

According to ABC 10, the parishioners ended up worshipping on the street, with Jon Duncan telling the television station, “We as a church are pretty resilient. Our hope and prayer is obviously that soon the church would be considered essential as it should be.”

Officer Duncan Is Married With Kids

Photos on his Facebook page indicate that Officer Duncan is married with two children. His page is full of family pictures. His wife wrote on Facebook, “We are blown away by everyone’s generosity 😭❤️. Thank you sooo much to everyone who has donated/shared. More information will be forth coming. My husband is waiting for legal counsel. Thankyou Jenny Miller for starting this GFM account.”

