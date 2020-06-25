Angela Armstrong: Missing South Dakota Mother Found Dead in Sioux Falls

Three long weeks after Angela Armstrong, a mother of three from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, went missing, police discovered her body near her SUV in an apartment garage not far from her home.

The body was found on June 23, and the next day, an autopsy confirmed that it was Armstrong, 45, according to a Sioux Falls Police Department release.

Armstrong’s family set up a public Facebook group soliciting information on her possible whereabouts and are now fundraising for funeral costs and to help her three kids.

Armstrong Was Found In An Apartment Garage Near Her Home After A Neighbor Reported A Foul Odor

Authorities are still on scene at the apartments near 69th Street and Beal Avenue, where Angela Armstrong’s vehicle and an unidentified body were found Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ARGv29suvc — ArgusLeader911 (@Argus911) June 23, 2020

Armstrong had been missing since June 3, when she left her home around midnight, Sioux Falls police said in their initial missing persons notice.

On Tuesday, police responded to a block of apartments on South Beal Avenue when someone called in to report a foul odor, the Argus Leader reported.

Armstrong’s SUV, which had also been missing since June 3, was also in the garage.

Police said that the garage didn’t belong to Armstrong, and they don’t know yet why she was in it, KELO reported Wednesday. She did live nearby, though, police said.

“To be found inside a garage, it kind of makes sense that’s why nobody found her car,” Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told the outlet. “And we thought that would have been the one thing that people would be able to see, is a car that had been parked in a place for a number of days or weeks even, since it was inside the garage, that’s why nobody was able to see that car.”

Armstrong’s Body Had No Visible Trauma, And Toxicology Results Could Take 4-6 Weeks, Police Said

In a news conference Thursday, Clemens said that they hadn’t determined Armstrong’s cause of death, because her body had no obvious signs of trauma. An autopsy was performed, but only verified her identity.

“We’re still treating it as an unattended death, and until we have more information, there’s not a whole lot we can do,” Clemens said. “Our focus initially was on finding her.”

Toxicology tests were done on Armstrong’s body, but the results could take four to six weeks.

The investigation is not over, Clemens added.

A resident of the apartment complex told the Argus Leader he had seen police searching around the apartments for weeks before the body was discovered. Clemens said the search was difficult, because Armstrong hadn’t activated her SUV’s OnStar system and police aren’t able to “just randomly go and check garages just to see.”

Armstrong Had Three Children; Her Family Is Fundraising For Funeral Expenses & To Send The Kids To Live With Their Grandmother

On Thursday, Armstrong’s family confirmed on Facebook that she was found dead and thanked the community for their help during the three-week trial.

“It is with broken hearts that we share with you today that Angie Armstrong, mother, daughter and friend, was found deceased,” they wrote. “She was full of love, hope and life. She was our treasure. As we honor her memory and all of the joy that she brought to us, we want to thank you for your love, support and encouragement as we made our way through the last few weeks.”

Armstrong’s children will move to Iowa to live with their grandmother, the family wrote on their GoFundMe page. They have asked for help paying for funeral and moving expenses.

As of Thursday, the family had raised $6,450 of their $10,000 goal.

On Facebook, family and friends offered condolences and remembered Armstrong as a warm and kind person.

“As a cousin of Angie, I’m truly heartbroken to the absolute max,” one woman wrote. I just ask to please lift us up with your words and sympathy. God bless you all.”

Another said Armstrong was “always smiling and so kind.”

