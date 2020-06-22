Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check: What’s the August 8 Date?

Millions of Americans have received their coronavirus stimulus payments, and now, they want to know: is another check on the horizon?

In May, the HEROES Act, which includes a proposal for a $2,000 monthly stimulus check for qualifying Americans for at least six months, was passed in the House of Representatives. Now, parties on both sides of the aisle are struggling to agree on the details of a second stimulus package.

Where does the August 8 date come from? As AS.com points out, August 8 is the last day before the Senate takes their month-long recess until September 8. The Senate must come to an agreement on a second stimulus package by August 8, or the discussion around a second payment will be delayed until at least September.

In the words of The Motley Fool, “If a bill hasn’t passed to send out more stimulus money by [August 8], chances are good it never will.”

The HEROES Act

The HEROES Act, which was narrowly passed in the House on May 15, would provide a second COVID-19 payment. But the Republican-controlled Senate has expressed their concerns over the details of the proposed package. In fact, the bill has been declared “Dead on Arrival” by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to The Hill points out.

Just because Senate-Republicans are skeptical about the HEROES Act, itself, doesn’t mean they are against the idea of a second round of checks. In fact, McConnell himself has said that he believes another stimulus bill “will be necessary in the coming weeks.” The specific details of that bill are what is under negotiation at this time.

In its current form, the HEROES Act promises stimulus money, debt relief, student loan and forgiveness, hazard pay, six more months of COVID-19 unemployment. As far as the stimulus money goes, the HEROES Act includes a one-time payment of up to $6,000 per household. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would receive a $1,200 check and couples earning up to $150,000 would earn a $2,400 check, reports debt.org.

The July 4 Recess

As the Mooresville Tribune points out, there is also a July 4 holiday looming, which means a two-week recess for the Senate. The outlet writes that lawmakers will likely make their decision on a second stimulus check after the July 4 recess but before August 8.

They add, “Once they’re back in Washington [after the July 4 recess], there’s a narrow window of time to act as the Senate will recess again Aug. 8 and not return until mid-September. By that time, with the election under two months away, the Senate may be on to other priorities, and the economy may be on the upswing…”

The bottom line is that if a consensus on another stimulus package, and specifically on issuing another round of checks, is not reached by August 8, Americans should not bank on receiving more money.

Even if a consensus is reached on a stimulus package, and it includes another round of payments, it could take weeks, if not months, for citizens to see that money hit their bank accounts.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

