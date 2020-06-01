David McAtee: Man Shot & Killed by Police Amid Protests in Louisville, Kentucky

Amid the protests taking place in the name of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky early Monday morning, a local man, David McAtee, was shot and killed during an incident that involved the Louisville Metro Police and National Guard, as reported by The Courier Journal. McAtee was the owner of a popular barbecue spot located by Dino’s Food Mart parking lot, where the shooting took place at 12:15 a.m. local time on June 1.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said during a press conference on Monday, “Officers and soldiers began to clear the lot and at some point were shot at. Both LMPD and National Guard members returned fire.” Conrad noted that it is unclear if McAtee, 53, was the person who also fired at the officers.

“It’s very clear that many people do not trust the police,” Conrad said. “That is an issue we’re going to work on and work through.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted out a statement on Monday morning, announcing that he’s asked the Kentucky State Police to investigate the matter:

Last night at around 12 a.m., it is our understanding that the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Kentucky National Guard were dispatched to 26th and Broadway. While working to disperse a crowd, LMPD [Louisville Metro Police Department] and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon. LMPF and the Kentucky National Guard returned first resulting in a death. Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event.

Beshear Asked Police & Witnesses to Submit Video of the Shooting

During a press conference, Beshear said asked for witnesses to submit videos from the shooting which left McAtee dead. “I’m not asking people to trust our account (of what happened). I want to see the video for ourselves,” Beshear said.

Beshear said he’s been in touch with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who implemented a city-wide curfew from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Sunday evening, and has asked for the LMPD to release a “significant” amount of body camera footage from the incident “as soon as possible.”

.@LMPD officers at 26th and Broadway have put on riot gear as the crowd grows after a shooting that killed one man. The shooting involved LMPD and Nation Guard. Currently, the group is just yelling and crying. No confrontations. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/qKfmuY6UJj — Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) June 1, 2020

As for who shot McAtee, Conrad said that police had “several persons of interest” being questioned. He said, “We are collecting video from the incident and expect to release what we have some time on (Monday).”

Tributes to McAtee, A Man Beloved By His Community as ‘The BBQ Man,’ Were Shared on Social Media

"My son didn't hurt nobody. . . Like I said earlier, he fed all @LMPD. The police would come up to his shop and talk to him and be with him. He fed the police. He fed them free. He fed the police and didn't charge them nothing. My son was a good son." — Odessa Riley #DavidMcAtee pic.twitter.com/qbsUYT2JFv — Philmonger (@phillipmbailey) June 1, 2020



After McAtee was identified by his family as the victim of the shooting, Beshear spoke to the man’s mother, Odessa Riley. She told reporter Phillip Bailey, “I just buried my baby daughter on Jan. 22. Now, my baby son has gotten killed, so I’m just going through it.”

WDRB journalist Lexi Ratterman, who also spoke with Riley, said that McAtee was known as “Yah Yah,” and “The BBQ Man” around the neighborhood. McAtee’s mother also asked for the protests in the name of her son to remain peaceful.

Miss Odessa is David McAtee’s mother. He was also known as Yah Yah and the BBQ Man. Miss Odessa has asked for the protests for her 53 yo son who was shot and killed to remain peaceful. So far, this upset group of about 200 has done that. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ewsnmE8eav — Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) June 1, 2020

McAtee donated his time and food to Volunteers of America’s Louisville Family Housing Services (LFHS) to help provide meals to homeless families. In 2014, he was featured by Volunteers in America for his work with Bellarmine Food Recovery Network (BRFN), which helps provide food to 24 families every day.

A Louisville woman wrote on Facebook, “The man shot, David McAtee, was an icon in the Russell neighborhood and was known for his BBQ on the corner. Why did he have to die?”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Looters Hit Santa Monica’s 3rd Street Promenade in Broad Daylight