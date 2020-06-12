Derek Chauvin’s $1 Million Pension: How Is the Minneapolis Officer Still Eligible?

Derek Chauvin is the Minneapolis cop charged with second degree murder for the death of George Floyd. He is still eligible for a $1 million pension. According to CNN, even if Chauvin is found guilty of Floyd’s murder, he will still be eligible to receive approximately $1 million in pension benefits as a retired cop.

This is why: there is no Minnesota state law that allows for the forfeiture of pensions for employees convicted of felony crimes during their work. This means that even if a Minnesota officer is convicted of murder, it doesn’t strip them of their pension benefits.

Chauvin is the officer who held down Floyd’s neck while the black man said he couldn’t breathe. Three other officers who were present on the scene and didn’t intervene have also been charged. Their names are Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Keung. They were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and with aiding and abetting second-degree murder manslaughter with culpable negligence. Both charges are categorized as “unintentional” felonies.

All four cops have been fired, but Chauvin and Thao are both eligible for their pension benefits.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chauvin, 44, Will Be Eligible for His Pension When He Turns 50, Regardless of the Outcome of His Trial

Chauvin is currently 44 years old. When he is 50 years old, he will be eligible to start receiving his pension, regardless of the outcome of his trial.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association gave the following statement, regarding Chauvin’s pension: “Neither our Board nor our staff have the discretion to increase, decrease, deny or revoke benefits. Any changes to current law would need to be done through the legislative process.”

Per KSAT, Chauvin will likely receive an approximate annual pension of $55,000 if he chooses to start receiving pension at 55 years old. This estimate is based off of his 2019 payroll data, contract details, pension plan guidance and Minneapolis Police Department salary schedules, CNN says. It doesn’t account for any overtime he has logged over the years.

Chauvin’s pension could expand to $1.5 million over 30 years, not including overtime payments, and not including cost of living increases.

Thao Is Also Eligible for Pension, CNN Reports; Lane & Keung, Both Rookies, Are Not

According to CNN, Thao is also eligible for pension benefits, based off of employment records in Minneapolis. Lane and Keung are both rookies, and therefore not yet eligible for pension.

This is a developing post and will be updated.