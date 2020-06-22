FDA Toxic Hand Sanitizers List: 8 Products to Avoid

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about certain hand sanitizers that may be harmful because they contain methanol.

Their warning says, “FDA advises consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.”

According to the FDA, the agency asked Eskbiochem to remove their products from American markets but the company has not complied. The FDA is issuing the warning and the list of products so that consumers can protect themselves.

Here is the list of sanitizer the FDA says contains methanol:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% AlcoholSaniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

The FDA Says It Has No Reports of Anyone Becoming Ill from the Methanol Infused Sanitizers, but the Chemical can Cause a Range of Health Issues From Nausea to Blindness to Death

FDA advises consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem due to the potential presence of methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested: https://t.co/IO4MoLDuSW pic.twitter.com/qjvE8LssPE — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) June 19, 2020

Methanol is defined by the Centers of Disease Control as “toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide, and alternative fuel source.” It can harm people who ingest it, inhale it, or if they get in on their skin or in the eyes.

While the FDA and CDC both report that methanol is most harmful if ingested, The FDA says their concern reaches beyond people who are using the product on their hands to kids who may accidentally ingest the toxic sanitizer and to anyone who tries to consume the product as if it’s ethyl alcohol, the kind that is associated with beer, wine, and liquor.

Bootlegged booze products, which are homemade and not regulated, often produce toxic methanol instead of ethyl alcohol, or ethanol, which will still give the drinker a similar buzz, but over a matter of minutes or hours can cause severe illness and can lead to death.

The FDA reports, “substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.”

Beyond the FDA warning people about toxic hand sanitizers, they also warn about “false and misleading claims” for hand sanitizers.

According to the agency, some products advertise their sanitizer protects for 24-hours against viruses, including COVID-19, but there is no scientific evidence to prove the product can actually do that.

The FDA Says if You Are Exposed to Methanol Seek Medical Treatment Right Away

“Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning.” according to the FDA.

There are antidotes and medical treatments that can be used intravenously to block the way methanol converts in the body to cause various kinds of damage. The sooner a person starts blocking the methanol, the better their long-term prognosis.

The CDC says often it takes a while for a person to feel the negative effects from methanol, but initially, those effects can be “drowsiness, confusion, headache, dizziness, and the inability to coordinate muscle movement.” From there the poisonous effects of methanol can lead to the more serious damage already described.

The agency says that if you have any hand-sanitizer that contains methanol, stop using it and dispose of it in “appropriate hazardous waste containers” and do not flush it down the toilet.

