Garrett Rolfe, the Former Atlanta Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Rayshard Brooks

Garrett Rolfe has been identified as the now-fired Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks June 12, according to local TV news station WSB-2. Rolfe has been a member of the Atlanta Police Department for roughly seven years, according to Insider.

Rolfe Was Part of A Special DUI Enforcement Task Force

Last year, Rolfe was part of the APD’s High-Intensity Traffic Team Unit and won a pin for making 50-99 Driving Under the Influence (DUI) arrests — the same offense for which Brooks was accused of committing.

According to the APD, “The HITT Unit works to reduce the number of traffic-related injuries and deaths in the City of Atlanta, especially involving impaired drivers.”

Rolfe and four other officers were honored at the 15th Annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving Golden Shield Honors.

Rolfe, along with another officer, were the recipients of a $626 donation towards his education; the promotion was from private personal injury Attorney Ken Nugent, who promised to donate $2 for an officer’s education for every yard that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan passed for.

There is a Garrett Rolfe listed on LinkedIn as a student at Georgia State University.

Rolfe joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2013 after completing the training academy, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A Wendy’s Surveillance Camera Shows Rolfe and Brooks’ Last Moments Before Brooks’ Death

Rolfe and another officer, David Bronsan, both showed up to the scene of a Wendy’s after receiving a complaint that Rayshard Brooks was sleeping at the drive-thru, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).

According to Buzzfeed, in one video, a witness said they saw police talking to Brooks for 20 minutes before the shooting. “I saw you all talking to him for 20 minutes,” the person recording said. “Unarmed. Non-violent. Nothing wrong with how he conducted himself whatsoever, and you pull a f*cking gun dude?”

A 35-second video tweeted by Eric Wassserman, shows Brooks stiffening his left arm and refusing to allow the officer in front of him to push the arm behind his back; an officer behind him holds Brooks’ torso. The scuffle on the ground ends when Brooks stands with something yellow in his right hand that appears to be a taser and one of the officers points a similar-taser-like item at Brooks.

Brooks begins running away from the officers, past the camera and out of the frame, while the other two officers chase him.

Video from the Wendy’s where the incident took place picks up after the three men run out of the frame of the first video and shows Brooks running. He turns around for a second, then turns his body away from the officer again. At the same time, the officer nearest to Brooks appears to have his arm raised.

Video taken after the arrest show the officers standing over the body.

Rolfe was fired the day after the shooting took place and the other officer on the scene, Bronsan, has been placed on administrative leave.

