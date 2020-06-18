Terron Boone: Brother of Robert Fuller Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting

The half-brother of Robert fuller, the 24-year-old black man found hanging in the city of Palmdale last week, was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday.

Robert Fuller’s family attorney confirmed early Thursday morning that Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Kern County.

The half-brother of Robert Fuller, the 24-year-old black man who was found hanging in the city of Palmdale last week, was killed in a deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday, Fuller’s family attorney Jamon Hicks confirmed https://t.co/TRvsdknCm2 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 18, 2020

“This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Kern County,” Hicks wrote in a statement.

Adding, “At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team does not have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected. Our prayers remain with the Fuller family.”

According to the L

os Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting. The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at approximately 1633 hrs at the 3400 block of 15th Street East in the City of Rosamond.

Homicide Investigators have learned that Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau were searching for a kidnap domestic assault suspect. The investigation lead the Major Crime’s detectives to the 3400 block of 15th Street in the City of Rosamond. The Detectives observed and positively identified a male matching the suspect’s description in a vehicle. Detectives followed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect opened the front passenger door of the vehicle and engaged the Deputies by firing multiple rounds at them with a handgun. At that time, an Officer involved shooting occurred during which the suspect was struck several times in the upper torso.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver was also struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

A seven year old girl was also in the vehicle and was uninjured.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

The identity of the suspect is currently awaiting positive identification from the Coroner as well as notification to the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

This is a developing story.

READ NEXT: Attorney General, FBI to Investigate Robert Fuller’s Hanging Death