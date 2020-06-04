Despite Rumors, Scientists Say There’s Little Evidence That Yellowstone’s Supervolcano Is Set To Blow

An increase of earthquakes in Wyoming‘s Yellowstone region as well as Boise, Idaho and Salt Lake City, Utah have reignited old fears that Yellowstone’s supervolcano, also known as the Yellowstone caldera, is set to blow, which could create thousands of miles of damage.

However, scientists say there is little evidence that those earthquakes indicate a supervolcano eruption is near.

The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, which monitors the Yellowstone volcano and alerts authorities if a volcano appears to be imminent, have maintained the danger level as green or normal, according to the U.S. Department of Geologic Survey. According to the National Park Service, the scientists at the Yellowstone Volcanic Observatory use a network of 26 seismic stations. 16 GPS receivers and 11 steam gauging stations.

What Caused the Panic?

Idaho experienced a 6.5 magnitude earthquake at the end of March had 341 aftershock earthquakes, local KTVB-7 station reported. The aftershocks ranged from 2-5 to 4.8 in magnitude, leading the Emergency Management of Utah Division to issue safety alerts, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

In May of 2020, the U.S. Geologic Survey found that there were 288 earthquakes reverberating out from the Yellowstone National Park region.

Michael Poland, the scientist-in-charge at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, has told USA Today that the supervolcano will explode. But the question is when. However, according to Jerry Fairley, a University of Idaho geology professor, it’s unlikely that time is now. “Geological events are stunning in their power, but they’re infrequent in human terms,” he told USA Today.

His findings follow those of the U.S. Geologic Survey, which has stated, “Earthquake sequences like these are common and account for roughly 50% of the total seismicity in the Yellowstone region.”

What is more infrequent, the agency said, are supervolcano eruptions.

“The last supereruption about 631,000 years ago spewed 240 cubic miles of pulverized rock and ash into the atmosphere, covering nearly half the country in the powdery residue,” the agency stated. That means that it could be up to another 170,000 years before another large eruption occurs. Moreover, the agency said that “giant caldera-forming eruptions” are almost always preceded by smaller eruptions; for example, 27 eruptions took place before the most recent supereruption.

