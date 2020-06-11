Virginia Protesters Tear Down Jefferson Davis Statue

A group of angry protesters tore down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis Wednesday night along the famed Monument Avenue in Virginia.

The Richmond statue, which sat in the former capital of the Confederacy, was toppled shortly before 11 p.m. and left in the middle of an intersection, news outlets reported.

Richmond police formed a blockade at the scene while social media videos show crowds of people cheering as the monument is towed away.

Protesters in Richmond have pulled down a statue of Jefferson Davis, the former president of the Confederacy pic.twitter.com/Myl0UfDSNI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 11, 2020

The move happened in the wake of scores of anti-police protests nationwide over the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in white police custody.

Now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was caught on camera pressing his knee into the back of Floyd’s on May 25 neck for over eight minutes as the 46-year-old begged for air.

Protesters have since demanded justice for Floyd, citing institutionalized racism in law enforcement agencies, as well as decades-worth of other victims.