Here is Why Deaths From COVID-19 Are Down & Why It’s Not Expected to Last

For the tenth consecutive week coronavirus deaths have decreased as cases soar in parts of the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control. But one epidemiologist says that a possible reason that deaths haven’t caught up with cases is due to something called lead time bias — and it has to do with the current influx of early testing.

That’s according to Ellie Murray, an epidemiologist, assistant professor at Boston University School of Public Health and Associate Editor of the American Journal of Epidemiology, who posted her theory in a Tweet thread on July 6.

Murray breaks down a theory for the low mortality rate while COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high, calling it a #tweetorial on lead time bias.

Lead Time Bias Means a Diagnosis Is Made Sooner So That The Duration of an Illness Seems Longer and Death Seems To Come Later

THINK LIKE AN EPIDEMIOLOGIST: why are COVID deaths *still* not going up 3 weeks after case counts started increasing? There are many possible explanations, but one I haven’t seen mentioned is the impact of widespread testing on *early detection*. A #tweetorial on LEAD TIME BIAS. — Ellie Murray (@EpiEllie) July 7, 2020

According to Murray, “lead time bias is probably contributing to the lag between cases and deaths.”

The Entomologist says that essentially, lots of early testing is finding people in the beginning stages of the disease whereas before the only people who were tested were already very sick and in the later stages of the illness.

Murray explains:

If you have heard of lead time bias, it’s probably in the context of screening programs, like mammograms, colonoscopies, etc. The idea is that when you start actively screening for cancers, you end up diagnosing people *before* they would normally have been diagnosed. That extra (lead) time will make it seem like people who get screened live longer than people who don’t get screened, even if screening changes nothing about how their cancer progresses. What does this have to do with #COVID19? Well, we switched from only testing people who had really serious severe symptoms to testing a much wider group of people with milder or even no symptoms. Many of the new cases are much earlier in their disease process. Lead time bias tells us that we can expect to see a longer delay between detection & death because we are detecting people earlier in the disease process. This does not mean people are surviving longer! That’s the sneaky lead time bias talking!! When you start identifying people at earlier stages of a disease, it looks like they survive longer (or have the disease longer) compared to when you identify based on severe symptoms.

Murray says it’s hard to know for sure what the lag time is between diagnoses and death because there are reporting lags on both test results and causes of death, but “I would be very surprised if it’s longer than 5-6 weeks though,” she says.

In Florida, Texas & Arizona The Death Rate is Already Climbing

#COVID deaths are now increasing in states w/ sharply rising cases. Let's stop looking at grouped national data. I love @EpiEllie but the COVID deaths ARE now increasing in FL, TX, AZ. Let's stop confusing people by averaging across large geographical areas. https://t.co/4MyjNMucC4 pic.twitter.com/sCQxkNY74S — A Marm Kilpatrick (@DiseaseEcology) July 7, 2020

As would be expected, some of the states with the largest outbreaks are starting to see an increase in deaths from COVID-19. Though, with COVID-19 cases skewing younger, another reason there are less reported deaths so far could be that the virus is not as deadly for younger people overall.

According to the CDC, death certificate data has shown “the percentage of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 (PIC) decreased from 9.0% during week 25 to 5.9% during week 26… The percentage is currently at the epidemic threshold but will likely change as more death certificates are processed, particularly for recent weeks.”

Dr. Howard Koh agrees. The professor at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, told Business Insider that while reported COVID-19 deaths have been lower than in the spring, “No one wants to say too early that deaths are not rising. That would really be a mistake. If somebody is infected and then has the risk of getting sick and being hospitalized and dying — that whole trajectory takes a number of weeks, at least, maybe up to a month or more.”

One model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts nearly 45,000 more deaths by Oct. 1 if things stay as they are. With universal mask-wearing, the model shows 25,000 fewer deaths during that same time frame.

