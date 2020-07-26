Garrett Foster: Austin Protester Shot Dead at Black Lives Matter Rally

Garrett Foster was identified as the man who died in a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas on Saturday night, July 25, 2020. Foster was often at the protests in Austin. He was a Libertarian military veteran and witnesses said he was well-known among the activists participating in the protests in the city. Foster, 28, was shot dead while with his fiancee, Whitney Mitchell, a quadruple amputee who was in a wheelchair, his mother told ABC News.

Police have not yet publicly identified Foster as the victim in the shooting. The driver of a car who is believed to have shot Foster was taken into custody by Austin Police and is cooperating in the investigation, a police spokesperson said. He has not been identified. Foster’s mother, Sheila Foster, identified her son in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Witnesses and police said Foster was carrying a rifle. Open carry is legal in Texas. Police said he was approaching a car that had driven up to the crowd of protesters. Foster’s mother, Sheila Foster, told ABC News her son and his fiancee were taking part in the protest, when the driver, “got out of his car and started firing shots, and my son was shot three times.”

Foster’s mother said her son has a license to carry and “would have felt the need to protect himself. Some of these things we have seen on the media have tended to go a little violently. It was a chaotic situation. There were relatively a thousand people at the protest and someone was driving erratically through the crowd. People were getting out of the way and telling this gentleman to slow down and telling him to just stop driving because he was at risk of hitting someone.” She said that is when Foster was shot.

Here’s what you need to know about Garrett Foster and the shooting:

Garrett Foster Was Downtown at the Protest with His Fiancee Whitney Mitchell When the Shooting Happened & Was Pushing Her Wheelchair, His Mother Says

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night, July 25, in downtown Austin. Police said the suspect drove into the protests and shot at Foster, but the details of exactly what transpired are still being determined. The photo in the tweet above was taken earlier in the day before the protest happened. Foster is wearing the green shirt, standing next to Whitney Mitchell, who is in the wheelchair. According to Mitchell’s Facebook page, they were engaged, but some friends said on social media that they were married.

In a video taken after the shooting, Hiram Gilberto interviewed a protester about what happened. Gilberto was at the scene and recorded live when the shooting happened. The woman told Gilberto that Foster was Mitchell’s husband and her caretaker. She said the two had been out nearly every day during the protests.

Foster’s mother, Sheila Foster, told ABC News her son was pushing Mitchell’s wheelchair before he was shot. She said Mitchell’s mother called her and she told him her son had been shot. “They’ve been participating in these protests almost every day for the past 50 days,” Sheila Foster told ABC News. “I talked to him two days ago and I was texting him yesterday, I didn’t get to talk to him today.”

She said he told her the protests were, “extremely peaceful,” and he “hadn’t experienced any of the negative stuff that we’re seeing sometimes on the media. He was doing it because he feels really strongly about justice and he’s very heavily against police brutality and he wanted to support his fiancee, his fiancee is an African-American woman. They’ve been together since they were 17 years old. He just felt really strong about justice.”

Just last year, Foster shared a post about how he and Mitchell had been together for 10 years and were celebrating their anniversary.

“A car drove up. We were taking the streets, and he shot Garrett,” the unidentified protester told Gilberto. “Garrett is the husband of Whitney, a quadriplegic in a wheelchair, and he is her caretaker and has been for like 10 years. … They’ve been out here for … all 50 days so far.”

Foster’s Family Says He ‘Fought Against Injustice, Served in the Military & Was Fiercely Protective of His Fiancee’

Garrett Foster was murdered last night peacefully protesting at a BLACK LIVES MATTER protest in Austin, Texas with his fiance, whitney, who is a quadruple amputee because of serious medical negligence. She was thrown off her wheelchair and he was shot 3 times. SAY HIS NAME 😭 pic.twitter.com/q13r3JR35u — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 26, 2020

After the shooting, Mitchell and her friends joined together to mourn Foster.

Chants down at APD HQ as the victim’s fiancé returned to mourn with friends and supporters. pic.twitter.com/9TQCsCssai — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) July 26, 2020

A video by Austin Young Professionals – LULAC remembered Garrett Foster as a kind-hearted man they often saw at the protests.

A friend on Facebook said that Foster was known for doing outreach to the homeless in the city.

Foster’s family has started a GoFundMe to help raise money after the shooting. Sheila Kirven wrote on the GoFundMe, “Garrett Foster was murdered last night July 25th while attending a peaceful protest in Austin, TX with his disabled fiancée in her wheelchair. An unknown vehicle barreled into the crowd and this evil person shot and killed Garrett, while he was trying to protect his fiancée.”

Kirven added, “A great person was taken away from his fiancée, his mother, father , siblings and a host of loving family members. He fought against injustice, served in the military and was fiercely protective of his fiancée. They fell in love at 17 and were never apart. This fund is established to cover funeral, burial and other expenses in the days to come. We appreciate all the love , support and compassion during this emotional time.”

Foster Was a Libertarian Who Supported Jo Jorgensen’s Candidacy

Foster wasn’t shy about sharing that he supported Jo Jorgensen’s presidential campaign. Jorgensen is running as the Libertarian candidate for President.

His last public post on Facebook shared a Libertarian quote about not trusting the government.

He was also open in sharing his disagreement with actions that the federal police were taking in Portland.

He often talked about how he felt things would improve in the country under a Jorgenson presidency.

He Was Interviewed Before the Shooting

Before the shooting, Foster was interviewed by someone at the protest. You can watch the clip of the video below.

Garrett Foster, the Black Lives Matter supporter who was shot and killed tonight in Austin, TX, was interviewed with his AK47. pic.twitter.com/fb0kNL0sij — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

In the video, Foster said he had an AK-47.

“They don’t let us march in the streets anymore, so I’ve gotta practice some of our rights…”

When asked if he was going to use it, he said no.

“Nah… If I use it against the cops, I’m dead. I think all the people that hate us and want to say sh** to us are too big of pussies to stop and actually do anything about it.”

He said he started carrying after his roommate was arrested.

“Well, my roommate got arrested and they stopped letting us march anywhere, so I started carrying.”

According to a Facebook post, he bought the AK-47 in late June.

He Streamed Videos From Austin Protests

Foster sometimes streamed videos from Black Lives Matter protests in Austin that he was participating in and posted about them on Facebook.

Here is one of his videos.

On July 5, he shared about protesters arrested for practicing their First Amendment rights.

And here is another one from the March over the Brazos.

And another:

Police Said Foster May Have Approached the Driver, But a Witness Said the Driver Shot Right Into the Crowd

The shooting happened on Saturday night, July 25 just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Congress Avenue and East 6th Street, KXAN reported. Reports from witnesses vary on exactly what happened when Foster was shot.

In a press conference, the Austin police said that Foster died of a gunshot wound after he was transported to a hospital, although they did not name Foster at the time.

Senior police officer Katrina Ratcliff told the press on Saturday night: “One adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported…but was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. Initial reports indicate that the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached suspect vehicle. Suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim. Suspect was detained and is cooperating with officers… There’s no longer a threat to the public and no one else has been reported injured.”

Watch on #Periscope: PIO briefing on Homicide 202071411.https://t.co/6a2mRydERc — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 26, 2020

Witness reports differed from what was shared at the press conference. A witness on the scene told Mose Buchele from KUT that a blue car came swerving into the middle of the street, almost hitting protesters.

The witness told KUTV:

As we’re walking down passing 4th street, a blue car just comes swerving out into the middle of the street almost runs over a bunch of protesters… Everybody around starts, like, smacking the car trying to get him to slow down. And they stop. And some guy, he walks up and he’s like ‘Hey just don’t do that you’re going to get somebody hurt.’ And he [in car] pulls down his window and he fires three shots into the guy. From point blank. No words no nothing. And then rolls up his window and zooms off. He just fired straight into the mess of the crowd. Not away from it, but towards it.”

Another witness shared a similar story, which you can watch in the video here.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates