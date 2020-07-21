COVID-19 Impact: Here’s Who Qualifies for Walmart’s New Worker Bonuses

Walmart has announced that it will be giving monetary bonuses to workers who have had to deal with the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. The retail giant also announced that it won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic changes habits and traditions throughout the United States.

“Today Walmart also announced that it has made the decision to close Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, this year. Our Sam’s Club locations will also be closed again this year on this day,” the retailer announced in a July 21 statement.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Announcement Came as Part of a Broader Statement About Employee Bonuses

Walmart cast the Thanksgiving Day closing as part of its efforts to help employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Walmart today announced it will pay out another special cash bonus to store, club, distribution center and fulfillment center associates for their ongoing contributions and dedication to serving customers, members and communities during this unprecedented time. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Drivers, Managers and Assistant Managers in stores, clubs, DCs, FCs and Health & Wellness will also receive a bonus. It will add up to approximately $428 million,” the retailer announced.

“Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others,” Furner said. “To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer.”

Who qualifies for the bonuses? “U.S. associates (excluding salaried office associates) employed by the company as of July 31 will qualify, and it will pay out on Aug. 20,” Walmart said. “This is the third special bonus Walmart has given to associates in 2020, totaling $1.1 billion in bonuses so far this year, in addition to the regular incentive it provides to frontline associates on a quarterly basis.”

Black Friday Hours Have Not Yet Been Determined

What of Black Friday? Walmart says that’s not clear yet. “Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations will operate normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Information for store and club hours on Friday, Nov. 27, will be shared at a later date,” the statement read.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve been so proud to see how our associates have pulled together to take care of each other and our members,” said Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Sam’s Club. “These are extraordinary times, and our associates have lifted each other up in extraordinary ways, and we are so grateful.”

Since 2012, Walmart has opened on the evening of Thanksgiving Day so that customers can get started with their Black Friday shopping, according to Black Friday.com.