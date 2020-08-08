COVID-19 Extended Unemployment Benefits: How Much Will You Get in Trump’s Order?

President Donald Trump, in a sudden August 7 evening press conference, promised to extend unemployment benefits until the end of the year. However, how much will you get if you qualify?

President Trump did not say. Although he announced he was going to be extending the benefits, he didn’t reveal the amount. Trump is expected to make the change via executive order, although some question the legality of doing so in that way. However, we can glean some clues on the possible or even likely amount range based on past comments.

For starters, the extra unemployment benefits, which have expired, were passed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and gave people an extra $600 a week. Republicans have telegraphed that they prefer an amount in the $200 to $400 range because they think $600 gives people a disincentive to work. Thus, if Trump follows what Republicans have been saying for weeks, the amount he authorizes is likely to be somewhere in that range. Notable is the fact that Trump didn’t announce an amount; he could have said he planned to keep the benefits the same as before but didn’t. That hints that he might be looking at a different figure. The Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, previously said they were looking at a number that caps extended unemployment benefits at 70% wage replacement. Some experts say that figure could put the checks closer to the $200 range.

You should know soon. The president said in his press conference that lawyers are currently vetting his executive orders, and he wants them out by the end of the week.

Trump’s decision to go with executive orders comes after negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in Congress broke down on August 7, the final day of the summer recess.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Said He Plans to ‘Enhance Unemployment Benefits’ Through the End of the Year

It’s believed that Trump is planning to also use executive orders to push through other elements of the stalled second stimulus relief plan, such as student debt relief.

“My administration continues to work in good faith to reach an agreement with Democrats in Congress to extend unemployment benefits, provide protections against evictions…tragically Nancy Pelosi and chuck Schumer continue to exist with radical leftwing policies that have nothing to do with the China virus,” said Trump.

If the Democrats don’t agree to a compromise, said Trump, “I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief” they need. He then said he will be “deferring the payroll tax for a period of months to the end of the year, retroactive to July 1.” He said he also plans to “enhance unemployment benefits through the end of the year” and “defer student loan payments and forgive interest until further notice” as well as “extend the eviction moratorium.”

Trump did not mention a second round of stimulus checks in the comments.

Republicans Are Concerned the $600 Unemployment Checks Give People an Incentive Not to Work & Want to Cap How Much People Can Get

Driving Republican concern over the $600 figure: They think it’s too high and thus gives Americans an incentive not to work, and they want to change that calculus. The U.S. Treasury Secretary has labeled the $600 weekly unemployment benefits for COVID-19 “ridiculous.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the comment on July 25 after emerging from talks with GOP staff at the U.S. Capitol. Mnuchin made it clear that the $600 figure isn’t going to be extended. However, he did indicate that the checks will likely be extended, just at a smaller amount.

The AP reported that he said the amount will be extended but at a smaller amount because Republicans believe that $600 a week gives people a reason not to return back to work. Mnuchin recently appeared on Fox News Sunday and said the Trump administration supports “capping supplemental unemployment insurance in the next stimulus package to replace 70% of individuals’ lost wages,” according to Axios, which added that 31 million Americans are receiving unemployment.

“We want to have something which pays people about 70% wage replacement, which I think is a very fair level. So it’s not a fixed number. It’s something that pays you a percentage of your wages that are lost,” Mnuchin said.

The Washington Post reported that some economists believe that would make the $600 about $200 a week but added that Mnuchin “stressed on Sunday (July 26) it would vary from person to person.”

