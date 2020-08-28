Melania Trump’s Lime Green Dress Is Now a Green Screen: See the Best Tweets

First Lady Melania Trump wore a formal lime-green dress at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night for President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech. The only problem was that the dress, designed by Valentino, is also the perfect color to be turned into a green screen. And Twitter was quickly up to the job.

Here are some of the best green screen tweets.

Many People Are Making Green Screens Out of Her Dress

Some people used the green color to highlight the coronavirus pandemic. This one shows someone wearing a mask and holding an American flag.

Told you Melania’s stylist was part of the #Resistance dressing her in a green screen dress. #RIPMelaniasDress 😂 https://t.co/oGNR80HQzd — Nadine van der Velde 🕊(she/her) (@nadinevdVelde) August 28, 2020

Then this tweet has turned her dress into a sign that shows the total coronavirus deaths and cases in the United States. The numbers are visible as she walks down the stairs, hand in hand with Donald Trump.

I want to know who's behind Melania's green-screen dress. https://t.co/KNAN7rFK9w — Jen Roberts (@jshermanroberts) August 28, 2020

Some put headlines on her dress.

What’s that? Melania allegedly refused to move to the White House until they replaced Obama’s toilets? https://t.co/IUH5V1vewM pic.twitter.com/PuwTcJUgAN — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 28, 2020

One person immediately predicted that lots of green screen jokes were on their way.

The internet looking an Melania's green screen dress pic.twitter.com/dmqwJpMFdp — Adam Sheehan 🔜 V-CRX (@neumaverick) August 28, 2020

Here’s another unique take on her green screened dress.

Many of the choices were COVID-19 themed. This one just shows the coronavirus on her dress.

On the bright side, @FLOTUS 's green screen dress has brought me small joy tonight. pic.twitter.com/XWGdo8vj1m — KellyGirl 😷❄️♿️ (@KellyGirlonFire) August 28, 2020

This next tweet shows protests and armed police on her dress.

Here’s one with Kamala Harris on her dress.

My favorite Melania Trump green screen dress? The Kamala Harris #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/VXHWNMATZP — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 28, 2020

Kate Bennett of CNN said the dress was designed by Valentino.

Here is the dress’s listing on Lyst, where it costs $2,750.

According to the description, the dress was seen on the runway. It’s called a “Caped-Shoulder Pleated-Crepe Dress” and it has an A-line skirt with a fitted bodice.

Her Military Jacket on Tuesday Night Inspired Tweets Too

When she delivered her speech two nights earlier, she wore a green military jacket of a very different shade. Kate Bennett of CNN shared that it appeared to be a jacket by Alexander McQueen. The jacket was also once worn by Kaia Gerber.

. @FLOTUS jacket tonight appears to be this @McQueen – (also worn by Kaia Gerber) pic.twitter.com/rkoXhJOPuo — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 26, 2020

Hunter Schwartz of Yellow Zine added the helpful information on Twitter that the jacket normally costs $2,450 but is currently on sale at Far Fetched for 40% off, costing “only” $1,470.

Her outfit included a military jacket and a pleated-back pencil skirt. Reports said that she was wearing Christian Louboutin heels.

The reactions to her jacket were mixed. Some people on Twitter thought it was beautiful, and others though it gave off too much of a military vibe.

Some said it gave Fidel Castro vibes.

Last night at the RNC a speaker said Joe Biden was another Fidel Castro and now tonight Melania Trump is wearing her best Fidel Castro outfit. pic.twitter.com/U57svELLge — KansasCityLou (@LFPthree) August 26, 2020

One person thought the jacket was too militaristic.

Could Melania Trump find a more militaristic outfit for her RNC speech? Asking for my country. — Molly j devlin (@Mollyjdevlin2) August 26, 2020

While another person tweeted that what she wore was “flawless.”

Last night at the convention, she wore a hot pink, formal dress with black bow accents.

The pink dress she wore on the third night of the convention was designed by Jason Wu, Today reported. That dress generated a lot less interest than her choices on Tuesday night and then on Thursday night. Many people said they thought her Wednesday night dress looked nice on her.