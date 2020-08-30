Packers Bring Back Previously Cut Quarterback for Workout

The Green Bay Packers brought back rookie quarterback Jalen Morton for a workout on Sunday following their final training camp practice of the summer.

According to the NFL’s official workout list, the Packers tried out Morton along with guard Daishawn Dixon (San Diego State), tackle Hunter Atkinson (Georgia State) and wide receivers Chris Blair (Alcorn State), Derrion Grim (Fresno State) and Marcus Simms (West Virginia). No subsequent roster moves were announced on Sunday.

Cardinals and Falcons have QBs in (Tom Flacco!), Bucs and Titans bring in kickers. Today’s workout/visit list. pic.twitter.com/8qEPAQjQp3 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 30, 2020

The Packers had signed Morton as an undrafted free agent at the end of April and rolled with him as their No. 4 quarterback for much of their virtual team activities during the summer, but he was released on Aug. 3 as the team began trimming its numbers down to the required 80. During his four seasons at Prairie View A&M, Morton threw for 5,052 yards, rushed for another 1,468 yards and scored a combined 58 touchdowns.

While a second look never hurts, the Packers would likely only consider Morton as an addition for their practice squad with three quarterbacks already in place on the active roster. Aaron Rodgers remains the unquestioned starter for the 2020 season while experienced backup Tim Boyle and first-round rookie Jordan Love fill out the depth chart behind him.

